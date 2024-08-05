Government agencies should help create healthier, greener food systems, researchers say





Cranbrook Community Garden. Credit: University of Surrey

Public bodies can make or break local initiatives such as community gardens, food pantries and food partnerships, and they should use that power for good, say University of Surrey researchers. A study of 34 food initiatives in east London reveals how these projects have been shaped by their interactions with councils, funders and housing associations. The findings are: published in the newspaper Cities. “Our research shows that many people want to improve the health of their communities through more sustainable food systems. Public agencies control significant budgets that can be used to help or hinder this change. “This is partly due to the amount of money that public bodies can invest in local food systems. To give just one example, the Mayor of London has promised to give local boroughs $140 million for free primary school meals this year. An investment of this magnitude could make a significant difference by investing in local, healthy and nutritious food. “When it comes to healthy, sustainable food, we urge local and national leaders to walk the talk,” says Roberta Sonnino, professor of sustainable food systems. In addition to controlling large budgets for feeding schools and hospitals, public bodies are often responsible for grants and permits on which much more modest projects are based. The Surrey study found that community cafes and food pantries allow volunteers to take back control of retail and hospitality, helping communities come together and share knowledge about food. In one case, a new community garden was opened thanks to a grant and the willingness of the city council to free up a plot of land. The participant said: “It was a very miserable time in my life. But one day I limped up to the elevator and found a note: ‘Anyone want to do some guerrilla gardening?’” “And I thought, yeah, that would be really great, there was money coming out of Boris Johnson’s plan for the Olympics. They were just building all these gardens along the route. We took advantage of that and got a seed grant.” Dr. Marta Lopez Cifuentes says: “From our interviews, it is clear that local governments are uniquely positioned to help food initiatives thrive by providing land for a community garden or funding a community fridge. Yet they sometimes leave it to volunteers to find their own solutions. Local and national leaders should consider how best to help communities take control of their local food economy.” More information:

Marta Lpez Cifuentes et al., Food democracy and the right to the city: reassembling urban food environments in inner-east London, Cities (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cities.2024.105319 Provided by the University of Surrey





Quote:Government agencies should help create healthier, greener food systems, researchers say (2024, August 5) retrieved August 5, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-healthier-greener-food.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-08-healthier-greener-food.html

