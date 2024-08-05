Imran Khan's party forms three-member committee to monitor corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid allegations





ANI | Updated: Aug 5, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Aug 5 (ANI): A three-member committee was formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday to oversee corruption and governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province in which the party has formed the government after the February 2024 general elections, according to Geo News. PTI lawmaker and KP information advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that PTI founder Imran Khan had given instructions to the committee. Besides stating that action would be taken against any official if allegations were proven against him, Saif said the committee would look into allegations levelled against ministers and administrative secretaries, recalling that provincial minister Shakeel Khan had protested to former prime minister Khan in jail a few days ago regarding thefts in several departments in KP, which prompted Khan to decide to form the committee. Lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif further said that the PTI founder had appointed former KP governor Shah Farman, former prime minister's accountability advisor Musaddiq Abbasi and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Qazi Anwar as members of the body, Saif said, adding that they would monitor the performance of the provincial government. Khan, who is behind bars, will receive the report of the watchdog body, he said.

In another statement, Saif said that criticism of the KP administration by federal ministers was an attempt to hide the “reality” from the Due to the PTI’s stellar performance in the last 11 years, he claimed, all political parties have been expelled from the province. Moreover, the PTI chief asked the federal ministers to address his demands regarding the exorbitant contracts with independent power plants (IPPs), Geo News reported. The PTI founder has appointed former KP governor Shah Farman, former advisor to the prime minister on accountability Musaddiq Abbasi and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Qazi Anwar as members of the body, Saif said, adding that they would monitor the performance of the provincial government. Khan, who is behind bars, will be given the report of the watchdog body, he said. In another statement, Saif said that the criticism of the KP administration by the federal ministers was an attempt to hide the “reality” from the Due to the exceptional performance of the PTI in the last 11 years, he claimed, all political parties have been expelled from the province. Moreover, the PTI chief asked the federal ministers to respond to his demands regarding the exorbitant contracts with the independent power plants (IPPs). “The fake government is fleecing people through the expensive deals with the IPPs. [inflated] “Electricity bills have made people's lives hell,” he said, reprimanding the (ANI)

