Stock Market, Economy & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News









By Market capitalisation. Net Sales. Net profit. Total assets. Excise. Other income. Raw materials. Power and fuel. Cost of employees. PBDIT. Interest. Tax. SPE. Investments. Various debtors. Cash/Bank. Inventory. Debt. Contingent liabilities.

Screen Review Abrasives Aerospace and Defense Agriculture Air conditioners Airlines companies Aluminum and aluminum products Amusement parks/Leisure/Club Aquaculture Car accessories Car Accessories – Air Conditioning Parts Automotive Accessories – Parts for Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles Automotive Accessories – Axle Shafts Automotive Accessories – Bearings Car accessories – Brakes Car accessories – Bus bodywork Automotive Accessories – Castings/Forgings Automotive Accessories – Clutches Automotive Accessories – Diesel Engines Automotive Accessories – Engine Parts Automotive Accessories – Gears Car Accessories – Headlights and Lights Auto Accessories – Others Automotive Accessories – Pistons Automotive Accessories – Seat Covers & Parts Automotive accessories – Sheet metal Car Accessories – Shock Absorbers Automotive Accessories – Spare Parts and Accessories Automotive Accessories – Springs Automotive Accessories – Tires and Rubber Products Car Accessories – Wheels Auto Auxiliary Automobile – 2 and 3 wheels Automotive – Car and Truck Manufacturers Automobile – Dealers and distributors Automotive – Light commercial vehicles/heavy vehicles Automobile – Passenger cars Automobile – Tractors Automobile – Trucks/LCVs Bank – Private Bank – Public Batteries Beverages Biotechnology and medical research BPO/ITeS Breweries and distilleries Cable and D2H Cables Carbon black Cement Cement and building materials Ceramic/Marble/Granite/Sanitary Chemical products Cigarettes/Tobacco Coal Basic chemicals Compressors / Pumps Computer peripherals Construction – Infrastructure Construction and real estate Construction – Residential and commercial complexes Consumer food Containers and packaging Messaging Services Cycles Defense Detergents and soaps Diamond jewelry Diversified Diversified chemicals Appliances Dyes and pigments Educational institutions Electrical equipment Electrical equipment – Boilers / Turbines Electrical equipment – Switchgear Electrical equipment – Transformers Electrodes and electrical equipment Welding electrodes and equipment Electronic products Electronics – Components Engineering Engineering – Construction Engineering – Industrial equipment FNB Fasteners Iron Manganese Fertilizers Film production, distribution and entertainment Finance – Housing Finance – Investment Finance – Non-banking financial company Finances – Others Finance – Stock Brokerage Financial term loans Fish, poultry and meat products Retail sale of food and pharmaceutical products Food preparation Shoe Gas distribution Glass and glass products Gold Gold ETF Land Freight and Logistics Services Hospital and health services Hotel, Resort and Restaurants Household and personal products Infrastructure Iron and steel Computer science – Education Computer science – Networks IT services and consulting Life Sciences Laboratories and Services Laminates/Decorative Leather Leisure services Life and health insurance Logistics GPL Lubricants Media Medical equipment/supplies/accessories Metals and mining Metals – Castings/Forgings Non-ferrous metals Miscellaneous commercial services Miscellaneous Multi-risk insurance and brokers Oil exploration and production online services other agricultural products Other building materials Others – Industrial gases and fuels Others – Manufacturing Packaging – Films Packaging – Packaging materials Packaging – Polyfilms Packaging – Bags and sachets Packaging materials – Containers and packaging Packaging materials – Plastic products Paints Paper and forest products Paper and paper products Pesticides and agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals and medicines Photographic products Plastic products Plastic products – Others Plastics – Molded articles and furniture Plastics – PET bottles, jars and containers Plastics – Adhesive tapes Plastics – Thermoplastics Plastics – Tubes/Pipes/Flexible Hoses and Fittings Ports Energy production/distribution Printing and publishing Printing and stationery Printing and publishing Railway cars Notes Real estate transactions Rental, development and operation of real estate Refineries Refractories Reinsurance Renewable energy Retail business Rubber products Shipbuilding Shipping Software Solvent extraction Specialty Chemicals Specialty Retailers Specialized mines and metals Sugar Tea coffee Telecommunications – Equipment Telecommunications – Service Provider Telecommunications services Textile – Machines Textile – Spinning Textiles Textiles and clothing Trade Transmission towers / Equipment Transport infrastructure Travel services TV broadcasting and software production Oils and vegetable products Watches and accessories Wood and wood products

Screen code

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/article-370-abrogation-watershed-moment-in-nations-history-pm-modi-12787549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos