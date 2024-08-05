Inside the legal plans of Donald Trump's enemies and Project 2025 to fight his second-term agenda





If Donald Trump is elected, he will take office next year having learned the lessons of four years of legal battles during his first term, in which inexperienced staff, shoddy policy and his own indifference to how the federal government works made his agenda particularly vulnerable to legal challenges.

The 2024 Republican nominee already has a clear idea of ​​how he would launch a second term, with plans to immediately implement tough immigration policies and dismantle civil service protections for thousands of federal employees.

His allies, including influential conservative organizations that participated in the initiative known as Project 2025, have been developing policy papers and vetting potential Trump-friendly candidates who could be quickly hired into the federal government so that his vision can be implemented quickly and effectively. (Trump himself has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, but many of its policies and goals overlap.)

Frankly, the Trump administration has often been negligent in how it has implemented these executive orders, including the first Muslim entry ban, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson told CNN, referring to Trump's ban on migrants from several Muslim-majority countries, which was the target of one of nearly 100 lawsuits filed by the Evergreen State against the Trump administration.

Ferguson said his office was building the plane as we were flying it at the time. Now, the Washington Democrat running for governor has spent the last year crafting a legal playbook so his successor will be ready to take on the case if Trump wins the election again.

This kind of preparation, studying case law, writing memos, reorganizing staff, is being done across the country by liberal advocacy groups, blue states and other organizations that have fought Trump in court. They are thinking about what kinds of plaintiffs they would recruit, where in the country they would file their cases, how they would shape their legal arguments to adapt to the changing legal landscape in recent years and how to build a litigation staff.

“We have every reason to believe this time around that, just as we have learned lessons, the officials and strategists who will make up the second Trump administration also have a more sophisticated playbook,” said Deepa Alagesan, who heads the litigation team at the International Refugee Assistance Project, a refugee advocacy group.

When Trump took office, his organization had no in-house lawyers. But its experience in the travel ban litigation helped convince the refugee group that it needed to create its own team, which now numbers about a dozen lawyers. Several other refugee rights organizations told CNN that the number of lawyers they employ or work with has grown exponentially since the start of Trump’s first presidency.

Staffing is a critical part of preparedness, said Elizabeth Taylor, executive director of the National Health Law Program, which opposes cuts to public health programs that Republicans often target. It will take teams ready to face challenges that are coming our way quickly.

Part of the preparation has involved reviewing what worked and what didn’t in the court battles of the first Trump administration. One lesson learned has been how lawsuits can help increase public pressure on the administration by drawing attention to a controversial policy, as demonstrated by the legal challenges to Trump’s immigration practice known as family separation.

Another lesson, says Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, is that every time a Trump measure is blocked or delayed by court order, it’s a victory, even if it’s eventually reinstated by a higher court. The litigation over Trump’s travel ban, for example, forced the White House to rewrite the ban three times before it was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

Litigation will be a critical tool to preserve the status quo and buy time, Romero said, noting that cases brought against a second Trump administration will be argued in a court system that has been transformed by both Trump and his successor, President Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court is much more conservative today than it was when Trump was inaugurated in 2017. Following its cues, lower court judges have become less willing to grant nationwide injunctions and more skeptical of the ability of organizations rather than individuals to serve as plaintiffs in lawsuits. The ACLU is also preparing for these changes in the legal landscape, Romero said, by building relationships with the kinds of grassroots organizations across the country that can help the civil liberties group find clients for its legal challenges.

Project 2025, the broad policy program run by the conservative Heritage Foundation, is expected to play a major role in shaping a second Trump presidency, especially since its authors include several alumni of the first Trump administration who could be tapped to serve in senior government positions in a second Trump term.

It has become a flashpoint in the 2024 campaign because of the way its proposals have pushed the boundaries of typical Republican promises.

This time around, Project 2025 provides a very comprehensive overview of the issues on which a leading conservative organization, like the Heritage Foundation, is likely to push the Trump administration, Romero said.

Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, and some policies have become such a political liability for the Republican candidate that his campaign leaders celebrated this week the news that the projects director, Paul Dans, was resigning because of the resistance the policy program was receiving from Trump and his campaign.

Part of Project 2025’s efforts has been to round up and vet thousands of potential candidates to serve across the federal bureaucracy of a future Trump administration. Key to the conservative coalition’s goals is a maneuver known as Schedule F that would strip tens of thousands of federal employees of their civil service protections, effectively turning much of the federal bureaucracy into political appointees and making them much easier to remove and replace. (Trump signed an executive action enacting Schedule F toward the end of his first term, but it was not fully implemented by the time he left office.)

Progressive legal advocacy organizations are looking for ways to help traditional groups that protect federal employees, such as unions, in the event that Schedule F is implemented.

The ACLU and other groups are considering how to build the infrastructure that would allow federal employees to access legal representation if they face harassment, retaliation or other unlawful conduct by their superiors.

Memos and matrices

Democracy Forward, an organization founded in 2017 that has brought more than 100 cases to court during Trump’s first term, has developed a threat matrix to catalog various far-right proposals, such as eliminating birthright citizenship, denying Medicaid funding in states that require insurance plans to cover abortion, and limiting same-sex adoption. The matrix analyzes which federal agencies might be tasked with implementing these policies and whether they could be enacted without congressional intervention.

The group is also preparing for the possibility that a Trump Justice Department might stop defending federal policies that conservatives are currently challenging in court, such as the FDA’s regulation of the abortion pill or the minimum wage for federal contractors. It is identifying and analyzing these lawsuits to understand what could be done to intervene in these cases to defend these policies.

“We believe it is imperative that citizens in communities have the tools they need to fight illegal and harmful extremism,” Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, told CNN. “We are working with a number of organizations that will be able to equip citizens in communities to fight back against these proposals, including by taking legal action against these proposals.”

The National Immigration Law Center, which began its preparations after a November New York Times article that predicted the immigration restrictions the Trump team is preparing, is developing plans that lay out both a legal response to the proposals and how the group can mobilize protesters against the expected policies.

We're really looking at every conceivable tool that we have, said Kica Matos, the organization's president.

The ACLU, meanwhile, has published a series of analyses of possible legal and legislative responses to Trump’s potential policies. The publication of the legal arguments the ACLU is studying is partly intended to gather feedback from other groups, Romero said, by facilitating peer review, in real time, before the crisis.

If we have an analysis that is a little bit wrong or can be refined, it is better to finalize it before January, Romero said.

The current draft, which covers topics such as voting rights, abortion, immigration and the criminal justice system, builds on a singular, much more cursory memo the ACLU released in the summer of 2016. (In the previous two elections, the ACLU also released memos assessing the policies of Trump's Democratic opponents.)

Although the 2016 analysis of Trump's plans was superficial, Romero said, it was nonetheless critical in his organization's ability to file a lawsuit the day after Trump signed version 1.0 of the Muslim ban.

Fortunately we had it, but this time we are going much further, Romero said.

