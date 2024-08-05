President Jokowi to Inaugurate Science and Herbal Park in Humbahas on September 27, 2024





JakartaKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to inaugurate the Herbal and Horticulture Science and Technology Park (TSTH2) in Humbang Hasundutan (Humbahas) Regency, North Sumatra, on September 27, 2024. This was stated by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the Food Inflation Coordination Meeting which was broadcast virtually by the Ministry of Interior on Monday (8/05/2024). TSTH2 will later become a place for cultivating and developing medicinal plants from all over Indonesia, which is expected to become a producer of medicinal plants in the future. “Our dream is actually to make medicinal plants that represent all the different rare plants in Indonesia which will then be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on September 27, 2024 and this is our busy work and we will later conduct research in the Humbang. Hasundutan region,” he said. Read also: Luhut reveals that there are 2 CCS projects in Rotary, saving carbon from Singapore to Japan So he asked the local government to send rare species of plants to Jakarta so that they can be collected for inspection first and then sent simultaneously to the Humbahas area. Technically, Luhut explained, the plants will be marked by adding the name of the plant and its function. Then, when all types of rare plants are collected, the group will create a sort of catalog containing all types of rare plants stored in the park. The purpose of this catalog is for Indonesia to have massive data containing rare plants that can be used as herbal medicine. “We will have big data containing rare plants in Indonesia and develop them to find out what herbal medicines can be made with these plants,” he concluded. Also read: Luhut creates task force to improve upstream oil and gas investments As previously reported, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Luhut inspected the progress of the Forest Area with Pollung for Special Purpose (KHDTK) and Herbal and Horticulture Science Technology Park (TSTH2) Phase 2 in Humbang Hasundutan Regency, Thursday (28/3/2024). The main objective of this program is to create a site for the cultivation and development of medicinal plants from all over Indonesia, to conduct research and manufacture medicinal plants internationally. It is also planned to become a research center and a source of high-quality seeds for agriculture in Humbang Hasundutan Regency, especially horticultural plants. Coordinating Minister Luhut said that cooperation has been carried out between several countries to support the development of KHDTK and TSTH2. “I hope the researchers can work well because we will collaborate with China and many other countries. “I also advised the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) and Nindya Karya to conduct research on the horticultural model before it is directly reviewed by the president,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said.

