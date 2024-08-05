Donald Trump slams 'fake' polls as Kamala Harris pulls ahead





Donald Trump's campaign has accused polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris beating him of being “fake” and “manipulated” to favor the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to Trump's campaign, blasted a recent CBS News and YouGov poll that showed Harris leading Trump nationally by one point, 50 percent to 49 percent. On average, the two men are tied at 50 percent each in several key states.

In his statement, Hughes shared a note indicating that the poll of 3,102 registered voters sampled more liberals and fewer conservatives than a previous poll, and that Trump would lead 51% to 49% if it were properly weighted.

“The fake news media continues to help the dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft-on-crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows, they are even going so far as to point to polling to inflate the results in her favor,” Hughes said.

He continued: “This analysis is why the American people are seeing through it and will not allow this national gaslighting campaign to win. Despite this manipulated outcome, it is worth noting that according to CBS/YouGov, in July and August 2020, their data showed Biden leading by 10 points nationally, reflecting a net positive swing of nearly +10 for President Trump this election cycle.”

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 3, 2024.

The CBS News/YouGov poll is the latest to show Harris ahead of Trump in the 2024 race, reversing the deficit President Joe Biden had before he dropped out of the race on July 21.

Several poll aggregators show Harris outpacing Trump in national averages.

According to the FiveThirtyEight national poll, Harris leads Trump by 1.6 percentage points, 45.3% to 43.7%.

Pollster Nate Silver, who founded the poll aggregator and now uses a similar methodology in his forecasts, also shows Harris ahead of Trump on average, 45.5% to 44.1%.

The social media account Polling USA, which aggregates national polls, gives Harris a 1.7% lead over Trump as of August 4.

The memo shared by Trump's team also said the latest CBS News/YouGov poll was “entirely the result of a methodological decision to allow ideology to shift significantly, while maintaining the importance of age, partisanship and race so that the survey would not appear to have been manipulated.”

Bill Mitchell, a conservative political pundit, expressed a similar sentiment on X, formerly Twitter.

“Why do people continue to act like these polls aren’t completely fake? My friends, these polls are completely fake. Imagine if I published a poll with an R+8 sample,” Mitchell wrote. “Trump would be up 10 points. Do you think the media would notice? Of course.”

Newsweek reached out to CBS News and YouGov for comment via email.

Trump has long cited polls that show him beating Biden in the 2024 race as evidence of his popularity and as a signal that he is the favorite to retake the White House.

On X, political commentator Ed Krassenstein, a frequent Trump critic, commented on the shift in opinion on poll numbers among the former president's supporters.

“The MAGA movement is falling apart. They’re back to accusing polls of being fake simply because they don’t reflect what they want them to say,” Krassenstein wrote. “Funny how they touted polls while Trump was in office.”

