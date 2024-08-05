Bangladesh protests, Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh Army gives Sheikh Hasina 45 minutes to resign: Key developments





PM Sheikh Hasina: Sheikh Hasina has resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh (file). New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the violence in neighbouring Bangladesh – in which more than 300 people have died so far – and the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the fall of her government. Here are the highlights of this developing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation in Bangladesh by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. It is not yet known whether Mr Modi will meet Ms Hasina. Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also spoke to Mr Jaishankar. Sheikh Hasina, who fled her Dhaka residence shortly before it was invaded, landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 30 km from Delhi. Ms Hasina was received by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. She arrived on a Bangladesh Air Force C-130 military transport plane, parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J planes, and is believed to be travelling to London to seek political asylum. The plane, with Ms Hasina on board, is reportedly being refuelled for the flight to the UK. In India, border security forces are on high alert. India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, where travel is disrupted; the railways and Air India have cancelled trains and flights. The airline operates two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka. Meghalaya, which has a 443-km border with Bangladesh, has imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm within a 200-metre radius inside the Indian territory. Meanwhile, the Tipra Motha, an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, which has a 856-km border, has received assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah that no infiltration will be allowed. Earlier in the day, after Hasina's resignation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the military would form a “caretaker government” and urged protesters to stand down. “There is a crisis. I have met with the opposition leaders and we have decided to form a caretaker government to run this country. I take full responsibility for it and I promise to protect your lives and property. Your demands will be met. Please stop the violence,” he said. Chaos erupted this morning after protesters stormed Gonobhaban, the prime minister's residence in Dhaka. But by then, Hasina, who is in her fifth term this year, had already fled. She and her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, left in a military helicopter, sources said. Later in the day, still-angry protesters also set fire to the home of former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan. 100 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in clashes between police and protesters on Sunday. The protests, which began late last month, have escalated dramatically in recent days after a violent battle between students and police. The protests began against a quota system that reserves up to 30 percent of government jobs for family members of veterans of the 1971 war with Pakistan. The protests quickly morphed into a broader anti-government movement that drew people from all walks of Bangladeshi society, including film stars, musicians and singers. Bangladesh's Supreme Court reduced the number of people with reservations to 5%. Student leaders then suspended the protests, but they resumed after they said the government had ignored their call for the release of all their leaders. That sparked calls for Sheikh Hasina to resign. With the contribution of agencies NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat. Post a comment

