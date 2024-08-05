TV Presenter Explains Why Ben Affleck's Interview Was One of Her Worst

Longtime journalist Sarah Ferguson named Ben Affleck as the subject of one of her worst interviews for three specific reasons.

Through decades of work in the industry, including her role as a presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporations 7:30 a.m. Two years ago, journalist Ferguson met and interviewed all sorts of people.

Sarah Ferguson has worked in the industry for decades. (ABC)

Over the years, Ferguson has spoken to everyone from far-right provocateur Steve Bannon to an Israel Defense Forces spokesman to some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and she's not done yet.

In a interview In the Sydney Morning Herald's Sunday Life magazine, Ferguson revealed that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are among those still on his interview list.

There are, however, some interviews she would probably rather forget.

Asked by The Herald who her “least favourite person” was, Ferguson responded by revealing that Missing girl Star Affleck is “pretty high on the list.”

Affleck is considered by many to be a Hollywood heartthrob, while his industry awards demonstrate his talent in front of the camera.

Ben Affleck was interviewed by Ferguson while promoting his film Air. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

However, Ferguson claimed he was not a good candidate for an interview, and she cited three specific reasons why.

“He was just rude, not interested, he was pretending,” she said.

Ferguson interviewed Affleck in March 2023, when he appeared alongside actor Chris Tucker to promote his film Air.

Only four of the questions Ferguson asked Affleck during the interview were actually broadcast on television, with some of his answers proving particularly wordy.

When asked how Air changed its focus from being a story about “white guys in a corporation” to being a story about Michael Jordan’s family, Affleck said:

“It came about by looking at the story and thinking about, you know, knowing a little bit about how these businesses operate, and knowing, you know, instinctively, that it wasn't just the white people who worked in this business who were affected by the story.

“And I didn't want to tell that story. Fortunately, Michael graciously made himself available to me and directed me to the three people he thought were most relevant here… and he also talked about his father and mother.”

Ferguson claimed Affleck was “not interested.” (ABC)

To get the most out of his audience, Ferguson explains that “it’s all in the preparation.”

“I want new things, but I also want an experience, so I always balance the nature of the interview with the style of the interview,” she said.

“It’s not just about asking the right questions, it’s about a certain theatre that goes on live television.

While Affleck may not have delivered the “experience” Ferguson was hoping for, at least she got a story out of it!

UNILAD has reached out to Affleck's representatives for comment.