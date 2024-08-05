Which campaign raised the most money?





Top line

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a fundraising battle heading into the November election, with tallies through June showing Harris (and Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race) had raised more money overall while Trump had more cash on hand, and initial figures from July suggest Harris has only widened that gap since entering the race.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on July 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Bidennow Harris campaign has raised $284.1 million and the Trump campaign has raised $217.2 million in total between January 2023 and June 30, 2024, the most recent date for which filings with the Federal Election Commission are available.

Trump ended June with a financial advantage over the Biden/Harris campaign, with $128.1 million in cash on hand compared to $96 million for the Democratic campaigns.

Early figures from July suggest Harris has erased Trump's financial advantage, with her campaign reporting it raised $310 million last month with $377 million in cash on hand, which also includes money raised by the Democratic National Committee and other affiliated groups, and the Trump campaign reporting it raised just $138 million between the campaign and affiliated groups but has $327 million in cash on hand.

Biden's campaign committee was renamed after Harris when he stepped down and endorsed her, and while Trump has challenged that with the FEC, his challenge is not expected to impact the election.

Many high-profile donors also fund independent political groups like super PACs, which are not subject to the FEC's $6,600 per-person limit on direct campaign donations, and the status of those groups has been unclear since Harris entered the race.

About $255.9 million has been raised by the top 10 political action committees supporting Trump as of June 30, as identified by OpenSecrets, which — since most of them are super PACs — can spend a large chunk of the money on the candidate but cannot coordinate directly with the campaign.

Nine outside PACs now supporting Harris had raised $164.6 million as of June 30, though that was before she announced her candidacy, which includes both super PACs and hybrid PACs that can give money directly to her campaign.

Surprising fact

Trump’s campaign raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after his conviction on 34 counts in Manhattan in May, prompting a temporary outage of the GOP’s WinRed platform for small donations. That figure was quickly surpassed by the $81 million Harris raised in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

What should you pay attention to?

We won't know for sure how either candidate is raising money until August 20. That's when the campaigns will file their FEC filings to see how much they raised this month, which will show how much the campaigns took in on their own without the national parties and confirm that the numbers they've released are accurate.

How much do the parties collect?

Democrats also outperformed Republicans at the party level, with FEC filings through June showing the Democratic National Committee raised $285.9 million, while the Republican National Committee raised $259.7 million. However, like Trump, the RNC ended June with more cash on hand, reporting $101.6 million in reserves compared to $78 million for the DNC. There’s a good chance Democrats made up for that cash shortfall, though, as the Harris campaign’s reporting of its record fundraising includes donations to the national party.

How much do Harris and Trump spend?

The Bidennow Harris campaign has consistently spent its money ahead of Trump, reporting in June that it had spent $189.7 million, compared to $92.1 million for the Trump campaign. It remains to be seen how that trend will play out now that Harris’ entry into the race has narrowed the gap between the two candidates, after Trump previously held a steady lead. The former president’s campaign spent $12 million on ads in key battleground states this week, which Axios estimates would be Trump’s largest ad buy since the primary election.

Who do billionaires give to?

Billionaires have pulled out their checkbooks for both candidates. Trump’s biggest donor is billionaire heir Timothy Mellon, who gave a whopping $75 million to support the former president, and his other top billionaire backers include Linda McMahon, the wife of wrestling mogul Vince McMahon; energy executive Kelcy Warren; ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks; oil billionaire Timothy Dunn; and prominent conservative donors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. Tesla founder Elon Musk has also backed Trump through the new America PAC, but he has denied reports that he gives $45 million a month to the super PAC. After Biden attracted billionaires like Michael Bloomberg and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Harris has already won the support of a number of wealthy benefactors, including Hoffman, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and philanthropist Melinda French Gates. More than 100 venture capitalists signed a letter Wednesday endorsing Harris and pledging to vote for her, including billionaires like entrepreneur Mark Cuban, investor Vinod Khosla and Lowercase Capital founder Chris Sacca.

Tangent

In addition to helping his campaign, Trump’s donors have also helped fund his personal legal bills through his Save America PAC, which was used to pay his legal fees as the cases against him piled up. Trump’s campaign initially skimmed money from small donors for its legal fund, siphoning off 10% of every dollar raised through its website to Save America. That ended when Trump joined the RNC in March, but the ex-president is now soliciting help from larger donors who give to his Trump 47 Joint Fundraising Committee. Donations to that committee go first to the Trump campaign with a maximum contribution of $6,600 to his campaign and recount efforts and up to $5,000 then goes to Save America. Only once that maximum is reached will the remaining money go to the RNC and state parties.

Key context

Harris entered the presidential race on July 21, just as Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsed the vice president minutes later. Her candidacy reignited the presidential race as Biden faced growing questions about his mental health and polls showed Trump gaining the lead, with the vice president’s massive fundraising haul reflecting broader enthusiasm for Harris on the left that also included an explosion of memes on social media and thousands of people mobilizing for her campaign. Harris’ fundraising haul comes as Biden had long maintained a fundraising lead over Trump throughout the campaign. That lead has narrowed further in recent months as Republicans ended their primary and coalesced around the former president, with Trump first surpassing Biden in April as he joined forces with the RNC and his criminal trial was underway.

