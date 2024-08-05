PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Bangladesh unrest | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which briefed him on the situation in Bangladesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, Research and Analysis Wing Chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka were present. Live updates on the Bangladesh crisis The meeting chaired by the prime minister comes amid a political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh after its prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled the country. Hasina arrived at the Hindon air base, where she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Hasina resigned after ruling Bangladesh for 15 years after protests against her that erupted in mid-July over a quota system escalated into calls for her ouster. The controversial quota system set aside 30 percent of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war. READ ALSO : With Sheikh Hasina out of power and the military taking over, what's next for Bangladesh? After leaving the country, the Bangladeshi army announced that it would help form an interim government. Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman announced that the army would take over responsibility for maintaining law and order. More than 100 people have been killed in protests against Hasina's government in the last two days. Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party of Begum Khaleda Zia. She had been in power since winning a decades-long power struggle against Zia in 2009. India has suspended all train services to Bangladesh indefinitely. According to the Ministry of Railways, Maitri Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express trains last ran in mid-July this year and have been cancelled since then due to violent protests in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

