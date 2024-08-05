Cilegon ready to welcome Jokowi-Prabowo for free nutritious meal pilot project







Jakarta – The Cilegon City Government is preparing to implement the free nutritious meal program by holding a dress rehearsal at SDN Kedaleman IV. This program will be implemented as a pilot project from 12 to 16 August 2024 with a special visit from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Cilegon Mayor Helldy Agustian expressed his pride in Cilegon being named as the site of this pilot project. “Thank God, Cilegon City is considered the pilot project for the free nutritious meal program. This program will be implemented from August 12 to 16, 2024, and God willing, President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto will be present directly to review the progress of this program,” Helldy said in a written statement, Monday (8/05/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The clean gladiator held at SDN Kedaleman IV is an example of the program's implementation, and Helldy said all preparations went well. “We directly monitored the rehearsal and, thank God, everything went well,” Helldy said. Helldy also expressed his gratitude to the seven industries that supported this program, especially Krakatau Bandar Samudra (KBS) which provided nutritious food for the dress rehearsal. Apart from that, he also noted the enthusiasm and happiness of the students who received this nutritious food. “The children are very enthusiastic and satisfied with the nutritious food provided. The attractive packaging and nutrition calculated by the Cilegon City Health Department make this program even more useful,” Helldy explained. Cilegon City Education and Culture Department Head Heni Anita Susila said 23 schools would be involved in the pilot project, with the president focusing on the visit of SDN Kedaleman IV and SD Raudhatul Jannah. “We will properly organize all the activities of the pilot project. Food will be provided by the catering services recommended by the health department, including milk and a calculated menu,” Heni explained. Regional Assistant II Aziz Setia Ade Putra, who was appointed chairman of the pilot project committee, explained that today's dress rehearsal involved 723 students from 24 classes. “This clean rehearsal aims to ensure smooth running of free nutritious meal activities, from student data collection, caterer selection, packaging, delivery process, waste management, to preparing SOPs if any issues arise on the ground,” Aziz said. It is hoped that the free nutritious meal program can have a positive impact on the health and well-being of students in Cilegon City, while also setting an example for other regions in Indonesia. (ncm/unit)

