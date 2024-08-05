Harris leads Trump in new UMass/WCVB national poll





Vice President Kamala Harris has a commanding lead over former President Donald Trump, according to a proprietary UMass Amherst/WCVB national poll. The survey asked a nationally representative sample of 1,000 people about the upcoming presidential election, and 46% said they were leaning toward Harris, the Democrat; 43% said they were leaning toward Trump, the Republican; and 6% said they were leaning toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent. The previous UMass Amherst/WCVB national poll, conducted in January, found President Joe Biden trailing Trump by 4%. Moderates played a crucial role in that shift, with 50% backing Harris in the new poll compared to 38% who backed Biden in the January poll. “In the wake of Biden’s historic decision to drop his re-election campaign, it appears that Biden’s critics have been proven right as his replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, has emerged as the front-runner to win the White House. With three months left in the campaign, Harris’ campaign and the Democratic Party must have a chance to retain control of the White House and send former President Trump to his second straight defeat,” said Tatishe Nteta, the poll’s director. The poll was conducted between July 29 and August 1, less than two weeks after Biden dropped out of the race and helped rally the party behind Harris. The poll has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points. When asked why they chose Harris, 66% of those who supported Harris said she “represents a new generation” and 37% said they believed she would “strengthen America’s global standing.” Poll downloads: ToplinesCrosstabsThree-quarters of Trump supporters said they would vote for him again because of his first-term record, and 48% said they thought he would “save America.” When respondents were asked who Harris should choose as her vice presidential running mate, nearly a third of Democrats and two-thirds of independents said they were unsure. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly leads Democrats with 14%, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads independents with 9%. Harris’ decision on a running mate could be announced as early as Monday. Her campaign plans to kick off a seven-state tour Tuesday.

AMHERST, Massachusetts —

Vice President Kamala Harris has a commanding lead over former President Donald Trump, according to an exclusive UMass Amherst/WCVB national poll.

The survey asked a nationally representative sample of 1,000 people about the upcoming presidential election, and 46% said they were leaning toward voting for Harris, the Democrat; 43% said they were leaning toward Trump, the Republican; and 6% said they were leaning toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent.

The previous UMass Amherst/WCVB national poll, conducted in January, found President Joe Biden trailing Trump by 4%. Moderates played a crucial role in that shift, with 50% backing Harris in the new poll, compared to 38% who backed Biden in the January poll.

“In the wake of Biden’s historic decision to abandon his re-election campaign, it appears that Biden’s critics are indeed proven right as his replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the White House. Although there are still three months of campaigning left, the Harris campaign and the Democratic Party should be confident in their chances of retaining control of the White House and sending former President Trump to his second consecutive defeat,” said Tatishe Nteta, the poll’s director.

The poll was conducted between July 29 and August 1, less than two weeks after Biden dropped out of the race and helped rally the party behind Harris.

The margin of error for this poll is 3.8%.

[infogram]https://infogram.com/1p20mv1el57wjkf0qzdz9nrzv2cr60ylyvx?live[/infogram]

When respondents were asked to explain their reasons for choosing Harris, 66% of those who supported Harris said she “represents a new generation” and 37% said they believed she would “strengthen America’s global standing.”

Survey Downloads:

Three-quarters of Trump supporters said they would vote for him again because of his first-term record, and 48% said they believed he would “save America.”

[infogram]https://infogram.com/1p76z17j01egdxuzvl22j5x0zpcnlyd5y37?live[/infogram]

When respondents were asked who Harris should choose as her vice presidential running mate, nearly a third of Democrats and two-thirds of independents said they were unsure. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly leads Democrats with 14%, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads independents with 9%.

Harris' running mate decision could be announced as early as Monday. Her campaign plans to launch a seven-state tour on Tuesday.

[mediaosvideo align=” embedId=’0ef6b451-8807-45f7-a112-5e4b73c06362′ mediaId=’e4337aa5-0490-4d59-9811-d547cf9a6f7d’ size=””][/mediaosvideo][related id=’f08fca00-531a-4e21-a911-9fcc56ed5b2e’ align=’center’][/related]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/harris-trump-kennedy-national-poll-president-august-2024-umass/61784225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos