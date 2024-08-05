Now that Instagram is blocked in Türkiye, Erdogan accuses social networks of digital fascism





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused social media platforms of digital fascism for allegedly censoring photographs of Palestinian martyrs. The Turkish leaders' comments come as Turkish officials were engaged in talks with representatives of the social media platform, Instagram, to restore access to millions of its users in Turkey. On August 2, the Information and Communication Technology Authority (ITCA) banned access to Instagram without providing a reason. Government officials said the ban was imposed because Instagram was not complying with Turkish regulations.

However, several media outlets reported that the move was in response to the removal of posts from Turkish users on Instagram expressing condolences over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. It is the latest example of a crackdown on websites in the country, which has a history of censoring social media and other online platforms. The Turkish Information and Communications Technology Authority announced on August 2 that a nationwide block on access to Instagram has been implemented. Photo: EPA-EFE “They cannot even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs and immediately ban them,” Erdogan said at a human rights event. “We are facing digital fascism disguised as freedom.” Unlike its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Erdogan, who is a vocal critic of Israeli military actions in Gaza, has described the group as a liberation movement. Erdogan then said that social media sites had allowed all kinds of propaganda from groups considered terrorists in Turkey. “We have tried to establish a line of dialogue through our relevant institutions. However, we have not yet managed to achieve the desired cooperation,” Erdogan said. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Turkish authorities met with representatives of the Meta-owned company last week and were holding a new round of negotiations on Monday. Instagram has more than 57 million users in Turkey, a country of 85 million people, according to media company We Are Social. The E-Commerce Operators Association estimates that Instagram and other social media platforms generate around 930 million Turkish liras (US$27 million) in e-commerce revenue every day.

