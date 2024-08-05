Election 2024: What GOP strategists think Donald Trump should do





A Republican strategist who ran campaigns against Donald Trump says he recognizes what the former president is doing against Vice President Kamala Harris, even as Trump vacillates between attacking her record and questioning her racial identity.

This is what he did against other opponents.

He finds out what their perceived weakness is and focuses on it, said Terry Sullivan, who was a senior adviser to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 Republican presidential campaign. He spends a few weeks investigating, and I think he needs to take that time.

Harris’s entry into the presidential race after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid has changed basic assumptions about the campaign, as Democrats replaced an 81-year-old with a diminishing ability to make his case with a 59-year-old who is generating new enthusiasm. Trump’s attacks on Harris’ racial identity, which echo his questioning of former President Barack Obama’s birthplace, have led some prominent Republicans to suggest that Trump might ignore issues they see as favorable to him.

Marc Short, who was former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, said he wondered whether the Republican nominee would stick to the script prescribed by his team.

“I think there’s plenty of time left. But I’m also not optimistic about the need for message discipline,” said Short, whose former boss renounced Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “It’s hard to have confidence that there’s going to be an orchestrated effort to highlight this because we’re going to continue to do things like debate whether Harris is Indian-American or African-American.”

Here's what top strategists think Trump should do.

Focus on the economy

In June, an AP-NORC poll found that about 4 in 10 American adults and just 1 in 10 Republicans approved of Biden's handling of the economy.

According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in July, a majority of Republicans (56%) say the outcome of the upcoming election is extremely important to the economy. That’s slightly more than the 48% who say they feel the same way about immigration, another issue Trump has long considered a priority.

How many times have election campaigns boiled down to the question, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” said Mark Campbell, who managed Republican Glenn Youngkins, who won the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election. This year, the answer is a resounding no. But we haven’t heard it put that simply yet, and they’ve had three weeks to say it.

Respond to the message of freedom

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Democracy: American democracy has weathered major stress tests since 2020. More challenges await in 2024. AP’s role: The Associated Press is the most trusted source of news on election night, with a history of accuracy dating back to 1848. Learn more. Stay informed. Stay up-to-date with breaking news with email alerts. Sign up here.

One strategist argued that Trump must respond to the message Harris has built around protecting Americans' freedoms by appropriating a word that Republicans often try to make the centerpiece of their campaigns.

Harris and other Democrats campaigned on securing reproductive rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. She also cited Trump’s conviction in New York for participating in a fraud scheme to influence the 2016 election, a case for which he faces prison time, and highlighted her own record as a prosecutor and former attorney general. She argued that Trump was not only a threat to democracy but would take away the freedom to have abortions and be free from gun violence.

As if to underscore the message, Harris' campaign song is Beyoncé's “Freedom.”

Take a little time but not too much

Sullivan, the former senior adviser to Rubio, said Trump ran a smart campaign leading up to Biden's replacement and cautioned against overlooking his ability to find a new message.

By the end of the 2016 primary campaign, Trump had called Rubio “Little Marco” and eliminated him from the race by winning in Rubio’s native Florida. (Trump also now lives in Florida after making it his home during his presidency and had Rubio on his running mate list before choosing Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.)

Sullivan argues that Harris will begin to face more backlash and that her ties to San Francisco, a city long viewed by many Americans as liberal and out of touch with the rest of the country, will be a good motivator for Trump.

He sends out test messages early and goes through a lot of bad ideas before he settles, Sullivan said. And when he settles, it's usually pretty good.

___

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writer Linley Sanders contributed from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-harris-strategy-economy-freedom-385938de6937924f131f8a7b4ee3858b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos