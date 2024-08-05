Jokowi Uses Hercules to Transport Furniture for Cabinet Meeting at IKN





The government transported the furniture needed for the cabinet meeting to the Indonesian National Capital (IKN) from Jakarta using a Hercules military transport aircraft. Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said all preparations for the meeting at the Garuda Palace and the IKN State Palace were ready to be used. In addition to furniture, other basic services such as access to electricity, water and internet networks were also installed. “The furniture in bulk was brought to IKN with Hercules,” said Basuki at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (5/8). These furniture items are movable and are not permanently installed on the wall or floor, like sofas, chairs, tables and cupboards. “Electricity and internet are safe. Water will continue to be checked till the 10th,” Basuki said. Four rooms in the IKN presidential palace complex have been prepared to host the cabinet's plenary meeting on August 12. Meanwhile, a number of senior ministers in the Indonesian Cabinet will stay at the Nusantara Hotel. “We have prepared the infrastructure for the cabinet meeting. The rooms are ready. The chairs and other things are from the State Ministry Secretariat and they are all there,” Basuki said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will hold a cabinet meeting at Garuda Palace on Monday, August 12. President Jokowi's entourage will be at IKN from August 11 to 14. Meanwhile, Basuki had already left for IKN on August 9. “The 12th is scheduled for a cabinet meeting at the IKN,” Basuki said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (1/8). After holding the cabinet meeting, Jokowi will hold a meeting with regional officials, such as governors, regents and mayors at IKN Nusantara on August 13. There are 14 official houses that have been completed, with specifications of three bedrooms, 1 master bedroom and two small bedrooms. “I spent the night at the official residence. Maybe other ministers will also make day trips,” Basuki said.

