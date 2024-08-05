China's ethnic policy chief says minority artists must focus on common national identity

The speech was published Friday on China Minzu News, an official media outlet that focuses on Beijing's ethnic policies.

Pan, who is of Han ethnicity, said he has observed a disconcerting trend in recent years in which ethnic minority artworks are being influenced by Western multicultural theories.

He said: This is manifested in narrative models that isolate individual social groups for their development, in the construction of a closed historical lineage for a single ethnic group, in binary oppositions between urban and rural, modern and traditional, and center and periphery, as well as in the breaking of the close connection with the historical progress of the entire country, and generate egocentric and exaggerated expressions.

Pan criticized a film about a pilgrimage by Tibetan herders that illustrates how religious faith shapes their material and spiritual world.

Didn't they know that it was the Chinese Communist Party that built the pilgrimage routes, repaired the Potala Palace and thousands of temples, and compiled the Tibetan Buddhist canon? Pan said.

He did not name the film in question, but the content matches that of Zhang Yang's 2015 film. The paths of the soul

Although the director is of Han origin, it is the highest-grossing Tibetan-language film ever released in China. It follows a group of Tibetan pilgrims on a monumental 2,000-km journey to Mount Kailash, a sacred site in Tibetan Buddhism.

Pan also said: The number one criterion for evaluating ethnic literary works is whether they contribute to strengthening the Chinese nation's sense of community.

He also gave specific instructions on works related to different ethnic groups.

When writing about Tibet, it is acceptable to emphasize its uniqueness, Pan said, but he cautioned against portraying Tibet as an isolated Himalayan cultural circle, adding that Tibetans have always looked eastward.

Since 2014, the policy towards ethnic minorities has been structured around President Xi Jinping's slogan: Chinese nation community which emphasizes the wholeness of the nation rather than ethnic differences.

Beijing has been accused of widespread human rights abuses in regions including Tibet and Xinjiang, but says its policies there are aimed at combating terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Pan said the conflicting narratives promoted by the West have introduced wrong historical perspectives, creating false opposition and misrepresenting various ethnic groups and regions.

These include the deliberate creation of oppositions such as Han versus non-Han, nomads versus farmers, and Inner Asia versus China, he said.

He criticized claims that groups such as the Manchus, Mongols, Tibetans and Hui were not part of the Chinese nation, and criticized the portrayal of the southwestern provinces of Yunnan, Guizhou and Guangxi as historically unclaimed lands rebelling against the country.

It is essential to avoid narratives that stray too far from historical facts and the idea of ​​unity, Pan said. It is important to recognize that all ethnic minorities are co-creators of Chinese civilization.

Historical data shows that cultures that foster a sense of common identity are well preserved and developed, while those that undermine this unity tend to disappear over time.

Pan also said Western critics were distorting China's narrative of national unity into one of ethnic assimilation.

He said efforts to modernise and improve areas inhabited by minorities had been wrongly characterised as resource exploitation, while attempts to preserve and safeguard folk culture had been described as cultural eradication.

If we fail to act and develop alternative narratives, the true history of the Chinese nation could be forever overshadowed by these lies, he said.

He called on filmmakers and writers from minority communities to create compelling stories that resonate with both personal histories and the collective national narrative promoted by the Communist Party.