Taiwan under pressure to strengthen defense amid Trump-Harris presidential campaign





Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te applauds during his visit to a military camp in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 23, 2024.

Anne Wang | Reuters

Taiwan is under increasing pressure to strengthen its defense and deterrence capabilities against China in the face of uncertainty over the U.S. election scheduled for November, security and political analysts say.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters last month that the self-ruled island must rely on itself for its defense and would likely continue to spend and modernize its military in the face of threats from China, which considers the island its own.

The minister's remarks came in response to presidential candidate Donald Trump's suggestion that Taipei should pay Washington for military protection. Mr Trump said the country “gives us nothing” and has taken “100% of our chip business”.

Experts said Trump's remarks highlighted the unpredictability facing Taiwan, especially after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and backed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who has relatively less foreign policy experience.

Trump “unpredictable”

While Biden has been “more consistent in his policy toward Taiwan,” Trump, since the start of his first term, has proven to be “erratic and unpredictable,” said Stephen Nagy, a professor of politics and international studies at International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan.

Much of this is due to a difference in strategy between the two leaders. While Biden has repeatedly said the US will stand up for Taiwan, Trump has opted for “strategic ambiguity,” Nagy added.

Just days after his inauguration, Trump became the first U.S. president in decades to communicate directly with the president of Taiwan.

Soon after, he suggested that the United States might change its long-held position that Taiwan was part of a “one China.” However, he reportedly backtracked on that position in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2016.

Regardless, Trump's tough stance on China has led many Taiwanese to believe he will provide substantial support to the island, according to Lu-Chung Weng, a political science professor at Sam Houston State University.

As in 2016, the candidate is pursuing a tough policy towards China and has already proposed a major intensification of his trade war against the country.

A tougher stance by Trump 2.0 on containing China would be welcomed by Taiwan's ruling party and other Indo-Pacific partners, said Muhammad Faizal, a research fellow at the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

But he added that they also fear that Trump's “short-sighted and transactional approach” to foreign relations and defense, exemplified by his comments about Taiwan paying the United States for its defense, could put them back on his geopolitical chessboard.

Meanwhile, while experts who spoke to CNBC agree that a second Trump administration will likely be comprised of anti-China hawks who view Taiwan's defense as a top priority, the extent to which they will be able to steer policy remains uncertain.

“I think anyone who says they are sure where [the administration] “It would be crazy… I think the degree of unpredictability would be greater than ever,” said Richard Heydarian, a policy adviser and lecturer in international affairs at the University of the Philippines.

Harris's political skill?

On the other side of the ballot is presumptive Democratic nominee Harris, after Biden succumbed to pressure to withdraw from the race due to concerns about his age.

Analysts say it should remain somewhat consistent with Biden's agenda and foreign policy.

“I see [Harris] “This is a continuity piece in terms of foreign policy trends more generally over the last few decades,” Tina Fordham, founder of Fordham Global Foresight, told CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” last month.

Dewardric McNeal, managing director and senior political analyst at Longview Global, said there was a lack of clarity on exactly what Harris thinks about Biden, with her first 100 days likely to be closely watched by Beijing if she were to win.

As vice president, Harris has expressed support for Taiwan and met with the island's new leader, Lai Ching-te, in 2022. However, she would come into office with far less foreign policy experience than President Biden.

“Although I anticipate some continuity [with Biden] “In its China policy, it is essential to recognize the powerful influence that personalities have on the development, design and execution of policies,” McNeal said.

“Vice President Harris is not Joe Biden, and her approach to governing will be different,” he added.

Taiwan's Defense Measures

While both candidates represent a level of uncertainty for Taiwan, political experts said the island nation is under increased pressure to accelerate efforts to strengthen its own deterrence.

Those efforts have already gained momentum since Lai's election in January, with the U.S. elections only adding urgency, according to Ava Shen, who covers Taiwan and China foreign and domestic policy at Eurasia Group.

Lai, a member of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, is viewed by Beijing as a separatist and has continued his predecessor's efforts to build ties with Washington amid growing military and political pressure from China.

His inaugural speech stressed the importance of aligning with democracies and strengthening national defense. At the same time, a one-year extension of compulsory military service for men came into effect, a move announced under former DPP President Tsai Ing-wen.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has increased total defense spending in its annual budgets, reaching 2.6 percent of GDP this year, with another increase proposed for 2025, according to local reports.

The defense buildup has required the acquisition of more weapons from the United States. As of February this year, the country was waiting on a backlog of already purchased U.S. weapons worth some $19 billion, according to the Cato Institute.

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with Lai in May, promising that weapons and a $2 billion support package for Taiwan's military were on the way.

China's last official defense budget was $224 billion, about 12 times that of Taiwan, according to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations.

“In general, the Taiwan government and society feel a certain degree of concern or anxiety,” said Kwei-Bo Huang, a diplomacy professor at National ChengChi University in Taiwan and secretary-general of the Taiwan-based Foreign Relations Association.

He added that if Trump wins, Taiwan would have to continue to increase its defense budget to at least 3 percent of its GDP, which is what the former president's advisers are reportedly considering asking of NATO members.

According to Professor Lu-Chung of Sam Houston State University, while the US election certainly puts more pressure on Taiwan to strengthen deterrence, it is beneficial for the country as it faces harsh realities.

“As for the self-defense plan, Taiwan will continue what it is doing, but filling the gaps across the Taiwan Strait is not easy,” he said.

CNBC's Zenith Wong contributed to this report.

