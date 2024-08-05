I saw a perilous fight for Republicans unfolding right before my eyes.





Last month, on the grounds of the Republican National Convention, I spoke with Enes Kanter Freedom, the 6-foot-1 former NBA player from Turkey who changed his last name when he became a U.S. citizen. His sometimes-confused human rights activism has won him an unexpected audience on the right; he once told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that critics of America should shut up and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world. When we met, I asked Freedom, who is Muslim and outspoken about China’s treatment of Uighurs, among other abuses, what he thought of the GOP’s rhetoric about Israel’s aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

“You know, people are dying on both sides. That’s what matters to me as an activist. Children are innocent. I don’t care if they’re Palestinian, Israeli or whoever is getting bombed,” he said. “People like you keep asking me which side I’m on. I’m on the side of humanity. Seeing children dying on both sides kills me.”

Aymann Ismail

Just then, I caught the eye of a man who was standing next to me and listening. He approached me with a determined look. He placed his hands on my press card, running his finger between the three cords around my neck. Then he asked me: “Are you Muslim?”

I am, I replied.

The man, who turned out to be Alan Spitz, a Republican delegate from Illinois, smiled and, without my prompting, began telling me about his recent trip to Israel, where he had volunteered with the Israel Defense Forces. I smiled back, hiding my unease, and told him that I would love to visit him someday, but that I was afraid of suffering the same fate as my older sister, who was detained for days and then deported when she tried to join a trip to Israel organized by her law professor.

It's common sense, Spitz said. I understand why Israel would want to exclude Muslims. Would I be safe in Gaza? I'd be dead! Or taken hostage!

Soon, two Muslim Republican delegates from New York, Oz Sultan and Seson Adams, joined us. Both had voted for Donald Trump. Both had agreed to meet with me earlier; Spitz was a surprise guest.

Spitz laughed at the scene and introduced himself as Jewish. Sultan tried to keep the discussion friendly. What everyone wants is for America to withdraw from foreign wars. Trump is a great pacifist, he said.

He asked Israel to finish the job now. He wants victory, Spitz replied. I was just in Israel; 90 percent of Israelis are opposed to a two-state solution. What else should happen, we asked. Separation. Send them somewhere else, Spitz said. Ethnic cleansing? I asked. Ethnic cleansing. Absolutely, Spitz said.

“I don't believe in killing children,” Adams said, jumping. Spitz replied: “That's Hamas's fault, building military equipment under civilian homes. It's a natural consequence of war.”

But as a human being, would you support arresting the children on both sides? Adams asked. Yes. If Hamas surrenders, releases the Israeli hostages, and the killings will stop. Until then, they will not stop, Spitz said.

The discussion continued until they finally reached a point of agreement: “My biggest problem is the border,” Spitz said. “Me too,” Sultan agreed. They then exchanged a few words of praise for Trump, and then Spitz walked away.

If you stick to the GOP line, you might think there would be no intraparty divisions over Israel and Gaza. But as Republicans seek to broaden their coalition to include more Arabs and Muslims—who, before 9/11, tended to vote red—more and more scenes like this are playing out. Republicans still support Israel more than Democrats, but that support is showing signs of waning, especially among younger Republicans. Despite the dark rhetoric that quickly emerges among hard-line Republicans when the war is mentioned, new Republican voters still believe they are making the right choice.

I mean, I’m Muslim and they treat me very well, Freedom told me at one point. “We’re here to fix our community,” Sultan said. “These are not our problems. Our problems are that black children are being killed by gangs, starving, not having proper food programs, not having proper education. Our children are hungry. They’ve created a caste system in America where they tell everybody who’s poor that they have to support the Democratic Party. But what have the Democrats really solved in Appalachia and in American cities?”

I pressed them, asking them if these men saw someone like Spitz as a partner in achieving their political goals. They have to. It's the only way to do it, Sultan said. Now it's about extending the tent to moderate Democrats, independents and other like-minded people across America. Let's see that the biggest problem we have is at home.

Adams was more direct. It's the same on the other side. Whether I say I'm a Democrat or a Republican, the result is the same. So now what do we do? Go all the way?

Alan Spitz

Later, I ran into Spitz at the Fiserv Forum as the RNC was in full swing. I saw him in the middle of several pro-Israel speeches. “There are more Israeli flags than American flags here. I say that to humor you,” Spitz said. He dug into his bag to show me a large sticker that read, “From the river to the sea, Israeli sovereignty.”

Rola Makki, vice chair of outreach for the local Michigan Republican Party, tends to stand out at events like this because she’s usually the only guest wearing a hijab. She’s quick to criticize the media for not highlighting diversity within the Republican Party. “The Republican Party is changing. I’ve never had a problem with the party. They’ve always welcomed me. My friends are all here. It’s the media that doesn’t like to portray us as the diverse party that it is. Look around. There’s a lot of black people, Asian people, Hispanic people. Any chance they have to bash the party, they jump at it,” she said.

Aymann Ismail Are Michigan Arabs Really Ready to Give Donald Trump the Presidency? In a Word: Yes. Read More

She said there were times when she felt unwelcome. “I had people come up to me and ask, ‘Hey, where are you from?’” she said. At that point, her friend, Malinda Pego, a Republican state official from Michigan, yelled over her shoulder, “We need more Muslims! And I’m a far-right Christian!”

When I brought up the subject of Israel, Makki immediately tensed. Just behind her, several women waving Israeli flags and signs with Trump’s name in Hebrew glared at her. Makki, who had her back to her, couldn’t see them but seemed to sense their hostility. She said they had been rude to her before and asked if we could move away from them to talk more freely. “I don’t want to cause trouble with them. I’m not here to cause trouble,” she said.

“Obviously, I’m interested in this issue,” Makki said, “apart from women. Israel is not only bombing Gaza. They’re bombing southern Lebanon. That’s where I come from. So on this, we’re never going to agree with anybody,” she said. “We have to be realistic. We have two options. We have to weigh them. Biden is called ‘Genocide Joe.’ And then there’s Trump, who now has a vice president who’s talking about bombing Iran. So what do we do?” (Kamala Harris has since taken over as the Democratic frontrunner.)

The next day, I spotted these same women waving Israeli flags. Michelle Terris and Karyn Basle, both delegates from Florida, were the ones I had seen glaring at Makki during our interview. They were part of JEXIT, a Republican advocacy group that aims to turn Jewish voters away from the Democratic Party. After some initial grumbling about reporters being unfair to Trump, they agreed to answer a few questions.

People whisper in my ear, ‘God bless you. We pray for you. We love you. We love Israel,’” Terris said. “If we went into the Democratic Party with these signs, look what Democrats are doing on college campuses,” Basle added, criticizing Democrats for not doing enough to end student protests or free hostages held in Gaza.

Asked about building coalitions with people who are not explicitly pro-Israel, Terris said: “I don't know how I would do that.”

