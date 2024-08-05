Let's stop these moralistic criticisms of MPs' holidays

Sir Keir Starmer on Falmouth beach in 2020 (Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty)

Sir Keir Starmer's holiday plans have been put on hold because of the riots sweeping the country. That's understandable. But some are extremely keen to deprive the Prime Minister of a holiday.

“I think it would be a complete mistake for the Prime Minister to go on holiday while parts of the UK are burning,” said Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick. said GB News. Another candidate, former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel, deployed the virtue signalling usually reserved for the Liberal Democrats and demanded that Parliament be recalled so MPs could debate the government's handling of the disorder.

If parliament were recalled, it would be a new forum for rebuke. The government would have to listen to criticism that it has been slow to resolve the rioting crisis, having been in power for only a month. Meanwhile, the Conservatives and the British Reform Party could compete to be the toughest on migration.

It's never a good time to take a break

The problem is that the prime minister never gets a break. The UK’s sprawling constitutional structure means that it’s never quite clear who’s in charge when the prime minister is absent or indisposed. This has led to Downing Street finding itself in some awkward situations over the years, including when Tony Blair was under general anaesthetic for heart surgery, or when Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid.

In a way, they claim, the prime minister is still in charge, even though any rational observer understands that this is not the case. If plans were put in place so that the prime minister could take a break every August without making a political scene, without provoking forced moral outrage, everyone would benefit.

The Conservatives resorted to the presenteeism charade during the election campaign, arguing that Starmer's claim to spend time with his family on Friday nights meant he was unfit for the highest office.

Even before the riots began, Starmer was already spending all day in meetings and visits before starting work on his ministerial papers at 10pm. Then he wakes up at 6am and starts the cycle all over again. Who among us, under this pressure, couldn’t take a holiday? Exhausted leaders end up making bad decisions.

Get out of town

Starmer was director of public prosecutions in 2011, the last time the UK saw similar riots, when then prime minister David Cameron cut short his holiday to return to the UK.

The prime minister's current response reflects his legal experience: he has moved quickly to call emergency court hearings, ask prosecutors to work around the clock to process cases, and promise that offenders will regret their actions.

Soon, all the procedural changes will help to remove the thugs from the streets, but ask yourself whether Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood could have done it themselves.

The public was outraged when former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab refused to return from his vacation after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, but it was probably the fact that most senior officials were absent at the same time, in the middle of summer, that led the Foreign Ministry to manage the crisis in a calamitous manner.

Once the reinforced structures are in place to deal with the current wave of violence, there is no reason why Starmer should not pack his bags and leave town. He can go to the Lake District, as his parents prefer. Or he can go clubbing at Pacha in Ibiza if he wants; politicians have the right to spend uninterrupted time with their families, without having to justify their time off.

The curtains are shaking

The problem for Starmer and other MPs trying to take an August break is that a vocal minority argues that they should not go on holiday at all. In every constituency, there are a dozen self-appointed guardians of the public purse who keep a close eye on the activities of their local MP. These people are the online equivalent of the timid people who will not accept their representative spending more time than a long Puritan weekend in North Wales. or at a pinch, the Isles of Scilly, like Harold Wilson.

It doesn't matter that a holiday abroad may cost the same or less than a stay in Britain, for this group a holiday is only acceptable as long as you don't feel like you're having fun.

The attempts to dress others in hair shirts naturally extend to prime ministers and are doubly damaging to Labour prime ministers. Keyboard warriors are supposed to cry socialist champagne at the thought of a second glass of rosé.

Nothing shows Tony Blair as not really Labour to purists more than his habit of accepting invitations from his rich friends to warmer countries. He was right to get rid of his critics. David Cameron, Tony Blair's worthy heir, ignored the criticism to manage to squeeze in three holidays in one summer break.

Who can forget that Gordon Brown, a man so allergic to idleness that he called an aide on Christmas Day to ask if anything was going on, had to be persuaded to come to the beach during his summer holiday for a photoshoot. Brown did not wear fashionable leisurewear; he was photographed on the seaside at Southwold in what was his casual attire, a sports jacket. Theresa May managed to take some time for herself, but only as far as Europe and only on a mountaintop. No time lying on a deckchair sipping piña coladas at 11am for her.

Real-world implications

For some leaders, the idea that holidays are an immoral waste of time is fundamental to both their personality and their policies. Margaret Thatcher had little time for them. Donald Trump used the concept of a working holiday during his time in office to justify trips that included a round or three of golf, after boasting that he would not do so. being a president who takes time off.

Instead, Starmers' plans allow workers to digitally switch off the emissions he is prepared to fight for to enable the right to rest.

The pre-modern model of MPs travelling to their safe seats every decade or so is now history. And from MPs’ expenses to Partygate to election date betting, MPs are probably not doing well in the public eye. But the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.

A member of parliament said: I “Some people feel like they own me and get upset when I don’t speak directly, especially on social media,” the MP said. “That familiarity has bred contempt. But the default view that politicians are venal and corrupt has real-world repercussions.”

Legislators are human

At the more moderate end of the spectrum is the view that politicians should not go on holiday, or if they do, only reluctantly. Take this line of reasoning further and you find protesters gathering outside Starmer’s family home or on the doorstep of former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Moggs’s house, scaring his children. It’s a short step from online threats to real-world threats and their sometimes tragic consequences.

James Corden and Anna Maxwell Martin are coming to the end of their careers The constituenta thought-provoking play at the Old Vic that questions whether voters have lost sight of the fact that their legislators are human beings. Writer Joe Penhall wonders whether the symbiotic social contract between governor and constituent is broken in a fractured modern Britain. Towards the end of the play, MP Maxwell Martins cries out in despair: “Who the hell would want to go into politics today?”

She might as well ask. At least let them go on vacation.