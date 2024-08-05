Turkey's hyperinflation slows as 50% interest rates begin to ease economic crisis

Turkey's annual inflation rate slowed sharply in July to 61.78 percent, official data showed Monday, as the country grapples with a cost of living crisis.

This is the second consecutive decline after consumer price inflation slowed to 71.6% in June.

Annual inflation is falling, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on social media platform X.

We continue to achieve positive results in all areas of our program, the main objective of which is disinflation, he said.

The decline in inflation will be felt more in the coming period.

The central bank began raising interest rates last year in a bid to combat inflation after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandoned his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.

The bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at 50% for a fourth consecutive month in July.

Inflation traditionally falls during the summer in Turkey as energy consumption decreases and tourism brings in foreign currency.

The sharp drop in headline inflation in Turkey in July should reassure the central bank that the disinflation process remains on track, said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at London-based research group Capital Economics.

But, he added, it will take time for policymakers to be fully convinced that they can start easing monetary conditions.

Although the annual inflation rate decreased in July, it increased by 3.23% compared to June. It had increased by 1.64% on a monthly basis in June.

The sectors that saw the biggest price increases were education, housing, health and hotels and restaurants.

Turkey's annual inflation rate hit a record high of 85% in October 2022, then fell before resuming a steady rise.

This rate reached 75% in May this year before falling again.

The central bank expects inflation to reach 43.5% by the end of the year and slow further to 25.5% in 2025.

We maintain our forecast for a first interest rate cut in 2025, a little later than most others are predicting, Farr said.