Donald Trump Became a Christian in 2020





John Oliver is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Donald Trump after he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity by pointing out that the former president and Republican nominee “became a Christian” while running for reelection for a second term.

The Last Week Tonight host opened the show Sunday by discussing Trump's appearance last week at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, where he answered a question from a ballroom stage by saying that Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, had only spoken about the latter when she “became black.”

“She’s always been of Indian descent, and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” Trump said on July 31. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know if she’s Indian or black? I respect either one, but she clearly doesn’t.”

The 78-year-old's question about his presumed rival's racial identity sparked an uproar in the Chicago ballroom and across the country, with many calling the question racist, hateful and divisive. Oliver noted, however, that Trump made a similar shift to the one he falsely claims Harris made — but with her religion as he sought reelection.

In his opening remarks, Oliver addressed the backlash over the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which, among other compelling but controversial elements, included a drag queen dinner scene that some interpreted as a reenactment of the biblical Last Supper. Speaking on Fox News, Trump decried the scene's inclusion in the event, which took place along the Seine River and featured performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

“We’re not going to have a Last Supper, as they described the other night,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham when asked what influence he might have on the Olympics if they were held in the United States and he won a second term. “I just think I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded. You understand me. You know me better than most people. I’m very open-minded, but I think what they did was a disgrace,” he said.

In response to the controversy, artistic director Thomas Jolly said he was not trying to evoke the Last Supper in the performance at all, but was celebrating diversity while paying homage to French gastronomy.

Oliver then pointed out Trump's notable shift in faith, saying, “It's always strange to see Trump act like he cares about religion, because to echo something I heard someone say recently, I didn't know he was a Christian until a few years ago when he became a Christian. All of a sudden, he made a change and became a Christian.”

During his career, Trump has publicly identified himself as a Presbyterian on several occasions and was confirmed in the Presbyterian Church. He announced his change of religious preferences in October 2020.

“I now consider myself a nondenominational Christian,” Trump said in a statement to Religious News Services. “Melania and I have had the opportunity to visit incredible churches and meet with great faith leaders around the world. During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, I have attended several virtual church services and I know millions of Americans have done the same.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/john-oliver-donald-trump-turned-christian-1235966210/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos