Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan receives poor quality food in prison, his party claims





Lahore: Imran Khan's party on Monday alleged that the former Pakistani prime minister was being fed poor quality food in jail on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, leading to deterioration of his health and demanded his immediate medical examination.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also observed a black day on Monday as it marks one year since the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in a ₹190 million corruption case.

“Imran Khan said that he was being given poor quality food in jail which was making him sick. All this is happening on the orders of Maryam Nawaz,” senior PTI leader Moonis Elahi wrote on X on Monday.

The former federal minister said only the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could stoop so low.

He added that Khan had braved imprisonment for a year for the rights of the Pakistani people.

“We salute Khan’s determination, courage and bravery. We demand his immediate release in all the false cases brought against him,” Elahi demanded.

“Khan told reporters that due to intense heat and lack of refrigerator, his food becomes stale even before being cooked. This has caused him food poisoning. Inadequate measures are being taken to keep him safe and healthy,” another PTI leader Zulfi Bokhari said.

Former Minister Hammad Azhar said that there is a threat to the lives of PTI founders.

Azhar, who is also the party's general secretary in Punjab, said Khan had already survived an assassination attempt during the party's long march in 2022.

“We demand an immediate medical examination of Khan. The nation must be informed about his health condition. The most popular and prominent leader of the Muslim community has been deliberately imprisoned in such conditions by petty and fake leaders, where his health is deteriorating,” Azhar said.

On Sunday, Khan refused to apologise for the May 9 riots that erupted after his arrest last year and said the army owed him an apology since he was abducted by paramilitary guards on the day of the violence.

Khan, 71, was arrested on May 9, 2023 by Pakistan Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court during his appearance in a corruption case.

His arrest sparked nationwide protests and riots by PTI supporters who damaged civilian and military installations across the country.

PTI believes the general is increasingly being arrested at the behest of the military, which wants to ensure he is not released. He faces over 200 cases and has been in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since last August.

Published on August 05, 2024, 12:01 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/former-pak-pm-imran-khan-being-given-substandard-food-in-jail-claims-his-party-3137447

