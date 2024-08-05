Kamala Harris erodes confidence in Donald Trump's economy





Vice President Kamala Harris, the front-runner in the Democratic primary, could turn the tables on voters' confidence in former President Donald Trump's economic policies.

While Trump has regularly questioned President Joe Biden's economic positions, Harris has gained ground on the issue in the weeks since announcing her candidacy.

Harris now leads Trump on housing, according to a Morning Consult poll of nearly 5,000 registered voters. Harris has also narrowed the gap with Trump on overall handling of the economy, unemployment, taxes and interest rates.

“Many Americans are looking for a fresh face with fresh ideas. And Harris is capitalizing on that opportunity,” Michael Ryan, financial expert and founder of michaelryanmoney.com, told Newsweek.

“Working with clients, I’ve seen what people feel when they’re fed up with their financial situation. They don’t just want minor changes. They want a whole new approach. That’s what I see when I look at the Harris Poll data.”

In a poll earlier this year, 51% of voters said they trusted Trump more to handle the economy, compared to just 37% for Biden.

After Biden dropped out of the race and Harris announced her candidacy, voters now say they trust Trump more on the economy (50%), and 42% trust Harris more, a marked improvement over Biden's ratings.

Harris also found that 46% of voters said they trust her more on housing issues, compared to just 41% for Trump.

Harris was also just 3 percentage points below Trump in voters' opinion of her ability to handle the availability of good jobs and unemployment.

On tax policy, Harris garnered 42% of votes who said she had the best policies, while Trump was slightly ahead at 47%.

Meanwhile, Harris had support from 39 and 42 percent of voters on interest rates and the cost of goods, compared to 46 and 47 percent for Trump.

The Biden administration has been criticized by some Americans for its economic policies, largely because broad-based inflation remains high despite continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

With inflation now approaching normal levels, Biden, and in turn Harris, continue to face criticism over the jobs numbers.

The labor market is losing steam: the United States recorded an increase of only 114,000 jobs, while unemployment climbed to 4.3% in July.

That could complicate Harris’s presidential bid, as rising unemployment often drives support away from the incumbent administration. Republicans have already taken last week’s less-than-ideal jobs report as an indication of how the Biden/Harris administration is performing.

“This jobs report is one of the worst we have ever seen from the Biden/Harris administration,” Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said in a statement Friday.

Alex Beene, a professor of financial education at the University of Tennessee at Martin, said Trump might also disagree with the sentiment that much of the economic success that occurred during his administration was not actually tied to his policies.

“I think this latest poll highlights a question that was asked consistently during the last election cycle of Trump's first presidency and ended up working against him: 'How much credit can we give President Trump for the economic health of his term?'” Beene told Newsweek. “Virtually every indicator by which we measure the health of the economy has increased, but those gains are building on the already strong economic data from Obama's second term.”

Many of the economic victories under Trump, such as lower gasoline prices, were due to the pandemic's impact on traffic and not necessarily to bills proposed by the White House, Beene said.

However, some of the rapid improvements in voters' perceptions of the Democratic candidate's economic policies may be due to initial enthusiasm, Beene said.

“These numbers could also simply be due to the fact that Harris is new to the race and the high level of enthusiasm that has brought to this election cycle,” Beene said. “This is the first time in most voters’ lives that they’ve seen something like this happen, and the instant polls show the results.”

Harris and Trump could also adopt different policies regarding the Social Security funding crisis. Earlier this year, analysts estimated that the Social Security program would become insolvent by the mid-2030s if nothing changes.

“Harris has supported Biden’s position, which is to tax high-income earners more,” Robert Shapiro, a political science professor at Columbia University, told Newsweek. “Trump has just backtracked and said he won’t cut Medicare and Social Security, but his credibility is questionable.”

William Hall, a professor of political science and business at Webster University, said Harris' entry into the presidential race has mostly created problems for the Republican Party in seeking a strategy against Harris rather than against Biden.

“I believe that former President Trump and the Republican Party in general have floundered, are in permanent disarray and seem totally incapable of figuring out what to do to mount a successful campaign against Harris,” Hall told Newsweek.

