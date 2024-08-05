Bangladesh News: Sheikh Hasina meets NSA Doval, PM Modi chairs meeting; Curfew in THESE Indian states: All you need to know





Violent protests forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister on Monday. Massive celebrations followed in the country's capital Dhaka as Hasina resigned, fled to India and reportedly sought asylum in the United Kingdom. Following the prime minister's dismissal, Bangladesh is preparing to welcome a caretaker government. The events in Bangladesh have prompted India to step up security at its border. India shares a 4,096.7 km long border with Bangladesh. This is the longest border that India shares with a neighbouring country. Follow live updates on Sheikh Hasina's resignation here Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Bangladesh and India amid the unrest: 1. At least 300 people have died in protests that erupted in Bangladesh a month ago, AFP reported. Students took to the streets to protest the civil service quota system, which favors the children of former fighters. 2. Following mass protests, Bangladesh's Supreme Court reduced, but did not eliminate, the 30 percent reservation in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters from Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence. The revised system gave a 5 percent reservation to descendants of independence fighters. Protesters celebrate next to a defaced portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her resignation was announced in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. 3. The Supreme Court's decision was not enough as protesters demanded Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister. Significantly, Hasina resigned as prime minister and flew to India, reportedly to Agartala, the capital of Tripura. This ended her 15-year rule in the country. 4. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed in a message broadcast to the nation on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government. He said he would seek the president's advice on forming a caretaker government, according to Al Jazeera. The military and other political parties are expected to lead Bangladesh to free and fair elections. People enter the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence, after Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. “I take full responsibility (for the country). I ask you to cooperate,” he said in a televised address. The army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the military would take responsibility for maintaining law and order. 5. As protests continued in parts of Bangladesh, thousands of demonstrators stormed the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Monday. Smoke was seen billowing as people set a vehicle ablaze inside Ganabhaban. Others then stormed parliament. Bangladesh’s Channel 24 broadcast footage of crowds rushing into the prime minister’s compound, smiling and waving at the camera, looting furniture and books, or relaxing on beds. Other buildings associated with his party and family were also attacked. People take pictures with the Bangladeshi flag inside the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 5. 6. Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday, is expected to stay in India till she is granted political asylum in a third country. According to News 18, Hasina is seeking asylum in the UK. Hasina has been shifted to a safe place and is unlikely to leave India on Monday evening, PTI reported. What's happening in India? 1. India has tightened security around its borders as Hasina landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airport on Monday. Meghalaya imposes night curfew The Assam government has also issued a “high alert” for all its districts sharing a border with the neighbouring country, a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Indo-Bangladesh border region of West Bengal was placed on high alert on Monday. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocations. 2. Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, news agency PTI reported. PM Modi was accompanied by other CCS members including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a Cabinet Committee meeting on the situation in Bangladesh in New Delhi on Monday. 3. Hours after Hasina landed at the airbase near Delhi aboard a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J military transport aircraft, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met her, sources told PTI. Details of the meeting were not immediately known. 4. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Modi on the rapidly evolving situation in Bangladesh. He also briefed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments. Press Agency IANS According to sources in the Congress, Gandhi met Jaishankar on the sidelines of the meeting at the Lok Sabha, the Parliament complex, and discussed the recent developments in Bangladesh. 5. Hasina is expected to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who lives in Delhi. Wazed works as the World Health Organization's regional director for South-East Asia. There has been no official information about Hasina's arrival in Delhi. 6. Air India and IndiGo have cancelled their scheduled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect from Monday. 7. India has decided to grant safe passage through Indian airspace to Hasina's plane following a request from Dhaka, sources cited above told PTI.

