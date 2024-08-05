Harris vs. Trump: New poll shows 7-point difference in presidential race





A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll, conducted between July 29 and August 1, showed a 7-point swing in the presidential race since the last time the poll was conducted in January.

The poll went from a 4-point lead for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden to a 3-point lead for Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump.

The poll found that 43% of respondents planned to vote or were inclined to vote for Trump, the same percentage who answered the question that way in January.

However, while 39% of respondents said in January that they planned to vote for Biden, or were inclined to vote for him, the recent poll showed that 46% planned or were inclined to vote for Harris.

Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 6 percent of the vote in the latest poll, down from 9 percent in January.

The poll, conducted in partnership with WCVB-TV, involved interviews with a sample of 1,000 people nationwide and has a margin of error of 3.8 percent.

The presidential race was disrupted last month by two major events: an assassination attempt on Trump and Biden's withdrawal from the race after extreme pressure from his party.

Harris was able to quickly win support from party leaders, members of Congress and delegates to the Democratic National Convention, who will vote this month to confirm the nomination.

The UMass poll is the latest sign that Harris has shifted the race in Democrats' favor since becoming the likely nominee.

Harris’ arrival has really shaken up the presidential race, Jesse Rhodes, a UMass Amherst political science professor and co-director of the poll, said in a press release. Whereas Donald Trump was once a clear favorite over Joe Biden, we now see Harris with a slight lead. This appears to be due to big shifts among young voters, African Americans and Latinos in favor of Harris. Moderates also appear to have shifted dramatically in favor of Harris. The 2024 presidential election is still extremely close, but it’s an entirely different race than it was a month ago.

Of those who said they would vote for Harris, 66% cited as their main reason that she represents a new generation. The next most common response, at 37%, was that she would strengthen America’s global standing.

Among those who chose Trump, 75% cited his accomplishments in his first term as the main reason they would vote for him, followed by “He will save America” at 48%.

The poll also looked at voter enthusiasm since Harris joined the race. Among Democratic respondents, 66% said they were much more enthusiastic or somewhat more enthusiastic since Harris replaced Biden at the top of the ticket.

Among Republicans, 37% said they were either much more enthusiastic or somewhat more enthusiastic.

Kamala Harris improved her standing in Biden’s primary race across virtually every demographic subset, including a 17% gain among independents and a notable 14 percentage point increase among young voters, Alexander Theodoridis, co-director of the poll and an associate professor of political science at UMass, said in a statement. The three months until Election Day may feel like an eternity in political time, and the final weeks should remind us how quickly fortunes can turn, but Harris and the Democrats are at a major turning point.

Respondents largely agree on one point regarding the importance of the election. Of all respondents, 89% rated the results of the 2024 election as very important or extremely important.

View the full survey results here.

