Kamala Harris' National and Key State Polls Against Donald Trump, Explained





Kamala Harris entered the presidential race just over two weeks ago as an outsider.

Since then, the Democratic mood has been fantastic, and Harris' poll numbers have improved. But they haven't improved as much as you might think. At least not yet.

According to polls, Trump is no longer the clear favorite. But Harris has not taken a clear lead either. Polls, especially in key states, point to an extremely tight race that could swing either way.

Let's be clear: This is a major improvement for Democrats, compared to President Joe Biden's numbers.

Late last year, Trump took a commanding lead over Biden in polls nationally and in nearly every battleground state. For Democrats, erasing that lead is a big deal, and it helps explain the recent failures of the Trump campaign. Trump’s team thought they were sure to beat Biden, and now they’re not so sure.

But Harris’ victory also seems far from certain. That’s partly because, thanks to the magic of the Electoral College, it’s not national polls that determine the outcome, but key states. And the situation in those key states is murky.

Last week’s Bloomberg/Morning Consult polls were generally encouraging for Harris, showing her leading by a wide margin in Michigan and with smaller leads in Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada. The catch is that they also showed Trump leading in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and tied in Georgia. If those polls were accurate, the election would come down entirely to the outcome in Georgia.

Other recent polls from Fox, Public Policy Polling and Emerson on key states have shown Trump continuing to hold a slight lead in most key states.

It is possible that the few polls in key states have been slow to catch up with Harris' improving national vibes, and that a series of new polls showing Harris gaining a clear advantage is imminent.

But in both 2016 and 2020, Trump performed much better in key Electoral College states than Democrats (and most pollsters) expected, thwarting Hillary Clinton’s popular vote victory, and nearly thwarting Biden’s. Harris’s main challenge will be to prevent that from happening again.

Harris is in a honeymoon phase. What happens after the honeymoon is over?

The last two weeks have gone about as well as expected for Democrats, and much better than many pundits predicted. With the complicated process of ousting Biden over, Democrats have welcomed Harris as his replacement. They believe they now have a real chance to win again. Despite being the sitting vice president, Harris can be seen in some ways as the epitome of the new president, a 59-year-old woman of color who has never been president before, unlike Trump, a 78-year-old former president. She has the claim to be the candidate of change.

Harris has also enjoyed mostly positive press coverage. Partly because things have objectively gone well for her so far. But she’s also benefiting from what’s often called the honeymoon phenomenon, in which a new political leader gets positive press simply because of his or her newness. And the problem with honeymoons is that they always end eventually.

For example: When Harris was running in the Democratic presidential primary in 2019, her first debate, in which she criticized Biden's 1970s opposition to school busing for desegregation in a moment that went viral, was a huge success, helping her climb in the polls.

But as the campaign progressed, she struggled to maintain that momentum. Days later, she acknowledged that her views on modern transit policy were no different from Biden’s. Later, she struggled to craft a coherent health care policy. And her campaign became a hotbed of drama and backbiting, according to CNN. She eventually dropped out of the race before voting began.

This time around, Harris has played the inside game by securing party support for her campaign, drawing enthusiastic crowds and raising a huge amount of money. But there are other things she hasn’t done yet. For example, she hasn’t given an interview or held a press conference since Biden left office, which is a source of discontent among Republicans. Her choice of running mate could also be controversial.

Democrats may be hoping that Harris’ honeymoon can extend for another three months. But inevitably, controversial issues will arise for Harris, as they do for all presidential candidates. The media coverage she receives will be at least somewhat less positive. Her campaign prospects will depend on how she weathers the storms that are sure to come.

