MAGA Celebrates New Poll That Shows Donald Trump Losing





Several MAGA figures have highlighted the results of a poll showing that voters believe their finances will improve if Donald Trump wins in November, even though the survey shows the former president trailing Vice President Kamala Harris overall.

On Sunday, a CBS News/YouGov poll of 3,102 registered voters found Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, leading Trump nationally by 50% to 49%. Harris also had a 2-point lead (49% to 47%) over Trump when other presidential candidates were introduced, such as independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who received 2% of the vote.

When the results were analyzed, the poll showed that 45% of voters believed Trump's policies would improve their financial situation, compared to 25% for Harris. Additionally, 44% of voters believed Harris' policies would make their financial situation worse, compared to 38% who believed the same about Trump's policies.

With the economy widely seen as the number one issue in any election, Trump supporters suggest that poll numbers indicate he will win in November.

On X, formerly Twitter, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham shared the poll results and wrote: “This is how Trump wins. If you vote for him, you’ll have more money in your pocket. If Harris wins, you’ll be poorer. Period!”

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Chicago Hilton Hotel on July 31. Trump supporters share new polling results that show voters believe they will be better off financially with the Republican as president. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Chicago Hilton Hotel on July 31. Trump supporters share new polling results that show voters believe they will be better off financially with the Republican as president. More Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita responded: “It's that simple.”

John Hawkins, conservative columnist and founder of Rightwingnews.com, wrote: “Every time Americans go to the grocery store or pay their rent, they pay a massive ‘Kamala tax.’ Many Americans are paying the price.”

Former Major League Baseball player Zack Cozart added: “This is as clear and plain as it gets and a thousand percent correct #Trump2024.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Harris' offices via email for comment.

Trump has long cited the state of the economy under the Biden administration — which has at times seen inflation at decades-high levels and record-high gasoline prices — to attack the president.

On Monday, Trump took advantage of the stock market slump following disappointing US jobs data to attack Biden and Harris for their handling of the economy.

“THE STOCK MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING, EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TOWARDS WORLD WAR III AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The CBS News/YouGov survey also showed Harris and Trump tied, averaging 50% each, in key swing states. The two men were tied in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while Harris beat Trump in the swing state of Nevada (50% to 48%) and Trump led the Democrat in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, accused the poll, which gave Harris a slight lead, of being “fake.”

Newsweek reached out to CBS News and YouGov for comment via email.

In a statement, Hughes shared a note saying the poll sampled more liberals and fewer conservatives than a previous YouGov poll, and that Trump would lead 51 percent to 49 percent if it were properly weighted.

“The fake news media continues to help the dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft-on-crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows, they are even going so far as to point to polling to inflate the results in her favor,” Hughes said.

He continued: “This analysis is why the American people are seeing through it and will not allow this national gaslighting campaign to win. Despite this manipulated outcome, it is worth noting that according to CBS/YouGov, in July and August 2020, their data showed Biden leading by 10 points nationally, reflecting a net positive swing of nearly +10 for President Trump this election cycle.”

