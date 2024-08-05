



Imran Khan, the jailed former Pakistani prime minister, has blamed the military for his dismissal and one-year jailing on charges he calls fabricated.

In an interview with Reuters, Khan stressed the strategic need to maintain strong ties with Pakistan's powerful military, given its role in national security and the economy.

He said on Sunday that it would be foolish not to maintain excellent relations with the military.

Khan expressed admiration for the Pakistani armed forces, making it clear that his criticism was aimed at specific leaders rather than the institution itself.

Given Pakistan's geographical location and the military's significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship, Khan wrote in responses carried by his media and legal team.

We are proud of our soldiers and our armed forces, he said.

He extended an olive branch to the military, offering talks conditional on fair elections and the withdrawal of what he called baseless accusations against his supporters.

The Pakistani government and military have consistently denied Khan's allegations, including claims that the United States interfered in his political downfall.

Khan declined to elaborate on the agenda of potential talks with the military, but stressed the importance of engaging with those who wield substantial political influence.

The Pakistani military, the dominant force in the country's politics, has historically played a central role, often influencing governance beyond its constitutional mandate.

Political instability in Pakistan has been exacerbated by frequent changes of prime ministers and allegations of military intervention in political affairs.

Analysts note that former Pakistani leaders have often negotiated with the military to secure their release, a practice the military denies.

Khan has accused the military of supporting politically motivated legal action against him, despite his denials and insistence on impartiality.

Despite his imprisonment and the ongoing political unrest, Khan has said he is open to dialogue with military leaders if conditions are conducive to fair governance.

Economic challenges and the recent IMF bailout underscore the urgency of restoring political stability in Pakistan, financial analysts say.

Imran Khan's detention and his conflicted relationship with the Pakistani military underscore the deep-rooted political tensions and governance challenges in the country.

His calls for dialogue, conditioned on electoral fairness and justice for his supporters, reflect ongoing efforts to navigate a complex political landscape shaped by military influence and economic imperatives.

