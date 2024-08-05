Indonesian authorities foil plan to bomb churches

SURABAYA, Indonesia(Morning Star News) Indonesian authorities arrested a 19-year-old member of an Islamic extremist group and his parents last week, foiling a planned suicide bombing at two church sites, authorities said.

The high school student identified only by his initials, HOK, was arrested on Wednesday (July 31) around 7:15 p.m. while he was on his way to Jalan Langsep, Sisir village, Batu city, Malang regency, East Java, to eliminate evidence, Special Anti-Terrorism Task Force 88 spokesman Aswin Siregar said at a press conference in Jakarta on Sunday (August 4).

Special Squad 88 and Batu Police were involved in the arrest.

HOK supports ISIS or Dawlah Islamiyah, Aswin told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday (August 1).

Aswin said HOK had become an online member of the Philippines-based Dawlah Islamiyah, which is believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), and that he and his accomplices were planning to carry out suicide bombings using triacetone explosives (TATP) at two Christian churches in Malang Regency, East Java.

TATP, known as the Mother of Satan, is one of the most powerful and dangerous explosives. Initial investigations showed that HOK often accessed various websites containing Dawlah Islamiyah propaganda, which led him to attempt suicide attacks, Aswin said.

According to Aswin, he visited several sites containing recommendations or propaganda from Dawlah Islamiyah. He also obtained information from social media, which inspired him to carry out the suicide attack.

According to TribunJakarta.com, the suspect bought explosives and other tools needed for the attack with savings from school allowances.

HOK's parents were also arrested on Wednesday (July 31) and police detained several other people for questioning.

Densus 88 is still investigating his possible links to other ISIS support networks, Aswin said. Indeed, several people have been questioned, including his parents or family.

The parents were arrested on a train, he said.

The parents of the suspected terrorist were arrested while traveling to Jakarta by train, Aswin said. This also confirms that the suspect's parents were not carrying any explosives or bombs.

His statement corrected an earlier erroneous report that the parents were arrested at their temporary rented house in Bunga Tanjung Kav housing complex, 34, Jeding village, Junrejo district, next to As Sunnah Islamic boarding school in Batu city, Malang, East Java.

Aswin said police arrested another suspected terrorist in Solo, Central Java, who was travelling to Jakarta by train.

HOK and his family reside in Jakarta but have rented a house in Batu twice in recent years.

The head of the local Batu neighborhood association, identified only as Yulianto, told tempo.co that the family was secretive and hardly associated with its neighbors.

Muslims make up 83.3 percent of Indonesia's population, while 11.43 percent identify as Christian, with the evangelical population estimated at 3.23 percent, according to the Joshua Project.

Indonesia ranked 42nd According to a report by Christian advocacy organization Open Doors 2024, Indonesian society has adopted a more conservative Islamic character and churches involved in evangelism are at risk of being targeted by Islamic extremist groups.

