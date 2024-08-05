Turkey to refer to International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join genocide case against Israel, President Erdogan says





ISTANBUL This week, Turkey will submit a petition to join the International Court of Justice in the genocide trial against Israel, the country's president announced on Monday. “Our parliamentary legal team will submit our petition on Wednesday to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Turkey is doing everything in its power to end as soon as possible the “barbarity” that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocent people in Gaza over the past ten months, he said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara. “No matter what atrocities are committed by this bloody genocidal network, it will not stop Turkey or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians,” he added. Turkey, with all its resources, stands with Palestine “in these difficult days of struggle for its existence,” he said. Saying that last week's assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh marked “a new threshold in the Gaza crisis,” Erdogan said “the aggressive stance of the Netanyahu administration, defying both the rules and the law,” is subjecting the region to disastrous scenarios. “The ceasefire negotiations have not yielded encouraging results. Despite Hamas' constructive stance, the Netanyahu administration has repeatedly demonstrated its intention to continue its policy of massacres,” he added. The United States “captive of Israel” Erdogan warned that Tel Aviv would try by all means to sow chaos and conflict in the region, as long as the “influential powers” maintained their hypocritical position. “Unfortunately, Western actors, especially the United States, have become captives of Israel and a handful of fanatical Zionists,” he added. Stressing that Turkey is the country that provides the clearest and strongest response to Israel's genocidal policy, Erdogan said: “Our country's resolute stance has clearly caused unease within the Netanyahu government, as evidenced by its reckless statements.” Pointing out that Turkey has accumulated $22.5 billion in exports in a single month, while in 2002 it totaled $36 billion in exports, Erdogan said: “Reaching such a level during a period when we have suspended foreign trade transactions with Israel is particularly commendable.” He also expressed Turkey's support for efforts to pressure the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Stressing that the region around Turkey is going through painful days, Erdogan said that the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached its two-and-a-half-year mark, and the possibility of ending the conflict in the short term is out of reach. Regarding last week's spectacular prisoner swap in Ankara involving seven countries, mediated by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, President Erdogan said the exchange of 26 people from prisons in the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus had been “flawless” and set an example for the world. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA News Dissemination System (HAS), and in a summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

