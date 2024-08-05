Supreme Court rejects Missouri's long-shot bid to block Trump's publication ban, conviction in hush-money case





WASHINGTON The Supreme Court declined Monday to intervene in a long-running lawsuit brought by Missouri seeking to block legal proceedings in former President Donald Trump's bribery case in New York.

The court rejected Missouri's request to sue New York state, meaning the justices will not lift the gag order or delay sentencing in the unusual complaint filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican who is running for a full term this fall.

Many commentators have said the lawsuit is more of a political stunt aimed at gaining publicity than a serious legal action. It echoes to some extent an attempt by Texas in 2020 to challenge election results in states where Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the presidential election, which the Supreme Court also quickly rejected.

“New York is working to hijack our national election and imprison President Trump. Missourians have a vested interest in making sure that doesn’t happen,” Bailey said Monday in a message on X.

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

The order said two conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, would have allowed the state to at least file its complaint directly with the Supreme Court, though they would not have granted the emergency relief Bailey sought. That’s consistent with their approach in similar cases involving one state suing another, including the 2020 election case.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to attorney Michael Cohen as reimbursement for bribes paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Daniels testified that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, which he denied.

Donald Trump on July 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York Judge Juan Merchan first issued a publication ban in March ahead of Trump’s trial. After the trial, Merchan lifted some of the restrictions, allowing him to speak about witnesses who testified and the jury.

Trump is still not authorized to comment on court staff, individual prosecutors and family members of those involved in the case.

It is not yet clear whether Trump will be sentenced before the November election. Sentencing was originally scheduled for July but has already been postponed until September at the earliest.

Bailey took the rare step of attempting to sue New York state in the Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over disputes between states.

Typically, these conflicts involve issues such as water rights to rivers that cross state borders.

It would have been highly unusual for the Supreme Court to allow one state to intervene in another state's legal proceedings.

Bailey argued in his filing that the gag order and potential sentence prevent Missouri voters from hearing relevant information from a presidential candidate in the midst of a campaign.

“Missouri has a strong, legally binding interest in ensuring that its citizens and voters can hear the Trump campaign without any gag order or other interference imposed by the State of New York,” he wrote in the court filing.

In response to those allegations, James said in a court filing that there was no reason for the Supreme Court to get involved, saying the complaint “consists of generalized and speculative grievances.”

Trump, she added, “can already talk about all the topics” the state says voters might want to hear about.

Bailey, James said, “is clearly and impermissibly seeking to advance the individual interests of former President Trump.”

Before the trial, Trump was fined for violating the initial gag order, including with respect to Cohen, a key witness.

Bailey was appointed attorney general by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson when incumbent Eric Schmitt was elected to the Senate in 2022. Bailey is now running for a full term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-rejects-missouris-long-shot-bid-block-trumps-gag-order-h-rcna163629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos