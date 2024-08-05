Connect with us

Former Chinese spy who spoke to Four Corners expected to testify before Canadian Commission on Foreign Interference

A former Chinese spy is set to testify in a major Canadian inquiry into foreign interference after appearing on Four Corners, where he exposed Beijing's illegal operations on foreign soil.

The former spy, known as Eric, worked for China's secret police, one of the country's most notorious intelligence agencies, between 2008 and early 2023.

In an interview with the ABC in May, Eric revealed details of his role in monitoring prominent dissident and artist Hua Yong and infiltrating his activist group.

Mr. Hua died in Canada in 2022.

Hua Yong moved to Canada in 2021.(Twitter)

The Canadian government launched a public inquiry last year to investigate and respond to foreign interference in federal elections and democratic institutions.

The Foreign Interference Commission, which is leading the inquiry, has named China as “the principal perpetrator” of such activities against Canada, following public hearings spanning several months.

“Canadian authorities assessed China as the most active foreign state actor in interference directed against government officials, political organizations, candidates for political office and diaspora communities,” said an initial report published in May by the commission.

Eric told ABC Investigations he had been invited to give evidence at the next round of hearings, scheduled to begin in September.

The former spy fled China for Thailand on a student visa in early 2023 to escape intelligence forces he said recruited him as a young dissident.

He arrived in Australia in February last year and applied for political asylum.

Shortly after, Eric provided hundreds of documents, financial records, photos and encrypted messages to Australia's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, detailing his history as an undercover agent for a unit of China's police and security agency, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-08-06/ex-chinese-spy-set-to-testify-canada-foreign-interference-probe/104176640

