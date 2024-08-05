Former Chinese spy who spoke to Four Corners expected to testify before Canadian Commission on Foreign Interference

A former Chinese spy is set to testify in a major Canadian inquiry into foreign interference after appearing on Four Corners, where he exposed Beijing's illegal operations on foreign soil.

The former spy, known as Eric, worked for China's secret police, one of the country's most notorious intelligence agencies, between 2008 and early 2023.

In an interview with the ABC in May, Eric revealed details of his role in monitoring prominent dissident and artist Hua Yong and infiltrating his activist group.

Mr. Hua died in Canada in 2022.

Hua Yong moved to Canada in 2021.(Twitter)

The Canadian government launched a public inquiry last year to investigate and respond to foreign interference in federal elections and democratic institutions.

The Foreign Interference Commission, which is leading the inquiry, has named China as “the principal perpetrator” of such activities against Canada, following public hearings spanning several months.

“Canadian authorities assessed China as the most active foreign state actor in interference directed against government officials, political organizations, candidates for political office and diaspora communities,” said an initial report published in May by the commission.

Eric told ABC Investigations he had been invited to give evidence at the next round of hearings, scheduled to begin in September.

The former spy fled China for Thailand on a student visa in early 2023 to escape intelligence forces he said recruited him as a young dissident.

He arrived in Australia in February last year and applied for political asylum.

Shortly after, Eric provided hundreds of documents, financial records, photos and encrypted messages to Australia's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, detailing his history as an undercover agent for a unit of China's police and security agency, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The ABC also had access to the secret files as part of its own investigation into China's secret police and its global campaign of repression.

Eric said he shared some of those files, including encrypted messages and intelligence reports, with the Canadian commission.

These files and Eric's testimony would provide new evidence to the commission's assessment of alleged foreign intrusions by China's secret police.

A spokesman for the commission said it would not comment on the status of its investigation, its plans for the investigation or whether any specific issue or person was the focus of its inquiry.

A “prime target”

Hua Yong has gained great fame in China through her activism.

On June 4, 2012, he held a protest commemorating the Tiananmen massacre by cutting himself and writing “64” on his forehead with his own blood.

He was sentenced to 15 months in a labor camp.

Hua Yong during her Tiananmen Square protest in 2012.(Provided)

In 2017, he made international headlines when he documented Beijing's mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers through a series of videos, capturing first-hand accounts of the repression.

Mr Hua was forced to flee Beijing for Thailand after authorities sought to arrest him for publicising the deportations.

While he was hiding in Thailand, Chinese intelligence designated Mr Hua as a “prime target”, offering a reward of 100,000 RMB (about $20,000) for help in his repatriation, according to former agent Eric.

Eric was instructed by his police officer to establish contact with Mr Hua.

The former agent created an anti-CCP persona online to get close to Mr Hua, gradually gaining his trust through discussions about forming an armed resistance group against Beijing.

Eric created an anti-CCP persona online to gain Hua Yong's trust.(Provided)

In April 2021, Mr. Hua moved to Canada.

He first settled in Halifax, in eastern Canada, and applied for a humanitarian protection visa.

He maintained regular contact with Eric, who continued to inform his superiors of Mr Hua's movements.

Sudden death raises questions of foul play

In August 2022, Mr. Hua moved to Gibsons, a coastal community west of Vancouver.

During this period, he confided to his friend Jie Lijian that he felt weak, dizzy and bedridden.

Mr Jie recalled that he feared Mr Hua had been poisoned.

He also recalled that at the time, Mr. Hua suspected that his Canadian friends had been infiltrated by Chinese government agents.

Jie Lijian urges Canadian government to reopen investigation into his friend's death.(Four corners)

Two weeks before their conversation, Mr. Hua had been rushed to hospital after losing consciousness while running. A doctor diagnosed him with an inner ear disorder that caused dizziness.

In early November, Mr Hua tweeted that he had received an early Christmas present, sharing a photo of a yellow canoe, life jacket, fishing rod and other equipment.

Hua Yong posted a photo of his kayaking gear on social media a few weeks before his death.(Provided)

On November 25, at around 4pm, Mr Hua went kayaking, according to friends who spoke to the ABC.

When he did not return that evening, his neighbor reported him missing. The next day, his body was found by a passerby.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told ABC that a thorough investigation was conducted and that Mr. Hua drowned. His case was not being treated as suspicious.

However, the RCMP investigation concluded without any knowledge that Mr. Hua was under surveillance by elements of the Chinese state at the time of his death.

One of the intelligence reports Eric wrote while he was still a spy portrays Mr Hua as a perceived threat to the Chinese government. The report claims Mr Hua led a pro-democracy group against Beijing that was gaining traction internationally.

Mr. Hua is said to have received firearms training in 2021 and to have used social media to recruit followers.

Hua Yong set off by kayak from this beach in western Canada.(Four Corners: Elise Potaka)

Dan Stanton, a former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) official who reviewed a translated version of the dossier for Four Corners, described it as “very concerning.”

“This provides insight into his personality, vulnerabilities, financial dealings and communications, creating a comprehensive profile.”

Dan Stanton, former Canadian Security Intelligence Service officer.(Four corners)

“The role of the intelligence services is to identify you as a target that poses a threat to national security.

“From the Chinese perspective, they are identifying and neutralizing a threat to the state. For Canada, it is a sovereignty issue.”

Alleged plot to assassinate Chinese president

ABC Investigations also uncovered allegations that Mr Hua was involved in an assassination attempt on Chinese President Xi Jinping a year before the dissident's death.

In February 2021, just hours before Mr Xi was due to address 50,000 spectators at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Mr Hua posted a message on Twitter saying: “In 19 hours and 30 minutes, Xi Jinping will be shot,” accompanied by the words “God bless China.”

In 2021, Hua Yong posted a message predicting that Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) would be shot.(AP: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua)

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) subsequently arrested and questioned individuals linked to the alleged conspirators, including Mr Hua and his close friend Li Jianfeng.

“MSS officers claimed these actions were part of a plot to kill the supreme leader,” Mr Li told ABC Investigations.

Mr Li said he did not know why Mr Hua posted the message predicting the president would be shot.

“It could have been a frustrated joke against the Chinese communist government,” he said.

Mr. Li, a former Chinese judge who served an 11-year sentence for subversion, believes his background and association with Mr. Hua made both of them prime suspects in the eyes of Chinese authorities.

Li Jianfeng (left, with Hua Yong in Canada) says his friend's post about Xi Jinping may have been a “frustrated joke.”(Provided)

Calls for the case to be reopened

Mr. Jie and other friends of Mr. Hua are urging the Canadian government to reopen the investigation into his death.

“It seems premature to jump to conclusions. If foul play such as poisoning is suspected, a full autopsy is imperative,” Jie said, criticizing the RCMP for failing to view Hua's death as a potential case of foreign interference.

“Hua was a charismatic democracy activist with strong leadership skills who could unite activists around the world. The Chinese government views this cohesion of democrats abroad as a significant threat.”

Hua Yong at Gibsons in 2022.(Provided)

Former CSIS agent Dan Stanton agreed that in light of Eric's testimony, Mr. Hua's death should be investigated further.

“I think it's very compelling when a foreign state is obviously following this young man and reporting on him, and then he dies,” he said.