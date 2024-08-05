Politics
Former Chinese spy who spoke to Four Corners expected to testify before Canadian Commission on Foreign Interference
A former Chinese spy is set to testify in a major Canadian inquiry into foreign interference after appearing on Four Corners, where he exposed Beijing's illegal operations on foreign soil.
The former spy, known as Eric, worked for China's secret police, one of the country's most notorious intelligence agencies, between 2008 and early 2023.
In an interview with the ABC in May, Eric revealed details of his role in monitoring prominent dissident and artist Hua Yong and infiltrating his activist group.
Mr. Hua died in Canada in 2022.
The Canadian government launched a public inquiry last year to investigate and respond to foreign interference in federal elections and democratic institutions.
The Foreign Interference Commission, which is leading the inquiry, has named China as “the principal perpetrator” of such activities against Canada, following public hearings spanning several months.
“Canadian authorities assessed China as the most active foreign state actor in interference directed against government officials, political organizations, candidates for political office and diaspora communities,” said an initial report published in May by the commission.
Eric told ABC Investigations he had been invited to give evidence at the next round of hearings, scheduled to begin in September.
The former spy fled China for Thailand on a student visa in early 2023 to escape intelligence forces he said recruited him as a young dissident.
He arrived in Australia in February last year and applied for political asylum.
Shortly after, Eric provided hundreds of documents, financial records, photos and encrypted messages to Australia's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, detailing his history as an undercover agent for a unit of China's police and security agency, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).
The ABC also had access to the secret files as part of its own investigation into China's secret police and its global campaign of repression.
Eric said he shared some of those files, including encrypted messages and intelligence reports, with the Canadian commission.
These files and Eric's testimony would provide new evidence to the commission's assessment of alleged foreign intrusions by China's secret police.
A spokesman for the commission said it would not comment on the status of its investigation, its plans for the investigation or whether any specific issue or person was the focus of its inquiry.
A “prime target”
Hua Yong has gained great fame in China through her activism.
On June 4, 2012, he held a protest commemorating the Tiananmen massacre by cutting himself and writing “64” on his forehead with his own blood.
He was sentenced to 15 months in a labor camp.
In 2017, he made international headlines when he documented Beijing's mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers through a series of videos, capturing first-hand accounts of the repression.
Mr Hua was forced to flee Beijing for Thailand after authorities sought to arrest him for publicising the deportations.
While he was hiding in Thailand, Chinese intelligence designated Mr Hua as a “prime target”, offering a reward of 100,000 RMB (about $20,000) for help in his repatriation, according to former agent Eric.
Eric was instructed by his police officer to establish contact with Mr Hua.
The former agent created an anti-CCP persona online to get close to Mr Hua, gradually gaining his trust through discussions about forming an armed resistance group against Beijing.
In April 2021, Mr. Hua moved to Canada.
He first settled in Halifax, in eastern Canada, and applied for a humanitarian protection visa.
He maintained regular contact with Eric, who continued to inform his superiors of Mr Hua's movements.
Sudden death raises questions of foul play
In August 2022, Mr. Hua moved to Gibsons, a coastal community west of Vancouver.
During this period, he confided to his friend Jie Lijian that he felt weak, dizzy and bedridden.
Mr Jie recalled that he feared Mr Hua had been poisoned.
He also recalled that at the time, Mr. Hua suspected that his Canadian friends had been infiltrated by Chinese government agents.
Two weeks before their conversation, Mr. Hua had been rushed to hospital after losing consciousness while running. A doctor diagnosed him with an inner ear disorder that caused dizziness.
In early November, Mr Hua tweeted that he had received an early Christmas present, sharing a photo of a yellow canoe, life jacket, fishing rod and other equipment.
On November 25, at around 4pm, Mr Hua went kayaking, according to friends who spoke to the ABC.
When he did not return that evening, his neighbor reported him missing. The next day, his body was found by a passerby.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told ABC that a thorough investigation was conducted and that Mr. Hua drowned. His case was not being treated as suspicious.
However, the RCMP investigation concluded without any knowledge that Mr. Hua was under surveillance by elements of the Chinese state at the time of his death.
One of the intelligence reports Eric wrote while he was still a spy portrays Mr Hua as a perceived threat to the Chinese government. The report claims Mr Hua led a pro-democracy group against Beijing that was gaining traction internationally.
Mr. Hua is said to have received firearms training in 2021 and to have used social media to recruit followers.
Dan Stanton, a former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) official who reviewed a translated version of the dossier for Four Corners, described it as “very concerning.”
“This provides insight into his personality, vulnerabilities, financial dealings and communications, creating a comprehensive profile.”
“The role of the intelligence services is to identify you as a target that poses a threat to national security.
“From the Chinese perspective, they are identifying and neutralizing a threat to the state. For Canada, it is a sovereignty issue.”
Alleged plot to assassinate Chinese president
ABC Investigations also uncovered allegations that Mr Hua was involved in an assassination attempt on Chinese President Xi Jinping a year before the dissident's death.
In February 2021, just hours before Mr Xi was due to address 50,000 spectators at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Mr Hua posted a message on Twitter saying: “In 19 hours and 30 minutes, Xi Jinping will be shot,” accompanied by the words “God bless China.”
China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) subsequently arrested and questioned individuals linked to the alleged conspirators, including Mr Hua and his close friend Li Jianfeng.
“MSS officers claimed these actions were part of a plot to kill the supreme leader,” Mr Li told ABC Investigations.
Mr Li said he did not know why Mr Hua posted the message predicting the president would be shot.
“It could have been a frustrated joke against the Chinese communist government,” he said.
Mr. Li, a former Chinese judge who served an 11-year sentence for subversion, believes his background and association with Mr. Hua made both of them prime suspects in the eyes of Chinese authorities.
Calls for the case to be reopened
Mr. Jie and other friends of Mr. Hua are urging the Canadian government to reopen the investigation into his death.
“It seems premature to jump to conclusions. If foul play such as poisoning is suspected, a full autopsy is imperative,” Jie said, criticizing the RCMP for failing to view Hua's death as a potential case of foreign interference.
“Hua was a charismatic democracy activist with strong leadership skills who could unite activists around the world. The Chinese government views this cohesion of democrats abroad as a significant threat.”
Former CSIS agent Dan Stanton agreed that in light of Eric's testimony, Mr. Hua's death should be investigated further.
“I think it's very compelling when a foreign state is obviously following this young man and reporting on him, and then he dies,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-08-06/ex-chinese-spy-set-to-testify-canada-foreign-interference-probe/104176640
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The far-right attacked hotels hosting asylum seekers
- Americans aren't getting enough sleep. Could magnesium supplements help?
- Former Chinese spy who spoke to Four Corners expected to testify before Canadian Commission on Foreign Interference
- It would be foolish not to have good relations with the military, says former Pakistan PM Khan | World News
- Field Hockey publishes 2024 schedule
- Supreme Court rejects Missouri's long-shot bid to block Trump's publication ban, conviction in hush-money case
- Turkey to refer to International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join genocide case against Israel, President Erdogan says
- REVEALED: THREE times Starmer demanded Parliament be recalled
- Indonesian authorities foil plan to bomb churches
- UK riots live: Crowds clash with stones in Plymouth after nearly 400 arrested across the country
- The United States is no longer the preferred partner in Israeli-American relations | Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Jeff Splinter announced as head coach of men's and women's tennis