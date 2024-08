Prime Minister Modi on the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370

Terming the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) as a “watershed moment” in the nation's history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the milestone was a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Modi said that with abrogation comes security, dignity and opportunities for women, youth, underprivileged, tribal and marginalised communities. “Today marks 5 years since the Indian Parliament decided to repeal Articles 370 and 35(A), a turning point in the history of our nation. It was the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he wrote on X. “This means that the Constitution of India has been implemented in these countries, in letter and spirit, in accordance with the vision of the great men and women who framed the Constitution. The abrogation has brought security, dignity and opportunities to women, youth, the underprivileged, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development,” the Prime Minister added. He further assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that the BJP-led central government will continue to work for them in the times to come. “At the same time, it has kept at bay the corruption that has ravaged Jammu and Kashmir for decades. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that our government will continue to work for them and fulfil their aspirations in the times to come,” PM Modi wrote on X. Meanwhile, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Centre on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the BJP does not respect “Kashmiriyat and does not support 'Jamhuriyat' (democracy)”. In a post on X, Kharge said, “BJP’s policy on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respects neither ‘Kashmiriyat’ nor ‘Jamhuriyat’! The Modi government had claimed that this move would help fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir, boost economic development in the region and prevent terrorism and separatism.” The Congress leader claimed that the “reality is drastically different” and said, “Since 2019, there have been 683 fatal terrorist attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 258 security personnel and loss of 170 civilian lives. Notably, 25 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu region since PM Modi’s third oath, claiming the lives of 15 soldiers and injuring 27.” He said that “targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits have become a norm” in recent years. Kharge also said that during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conveyed to Rahul Gandhi that they “yearn for normalcy”. “A staggering 65 per cent of posts in Jammu and Kashmir government departments remain vacant since 2019. The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10 per cent, with an alarming youth unemployment rate of 18.3 per cent. Despite the introduction of the New Industrial Policy in 2021, only 3 per cent of investments have materialised on ground. 40 per cent of projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme of 2015 remain pending. The Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) growth rate of Jammu and Kashmir has declined from 13.28 per cent (April 2015-March 2019) to 8.73 per cent post-2019,” he mentioned in his message. In August 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

