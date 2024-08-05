Trump blames Harris, Biden for stock market crash





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the stock market's dramatic decline, months after saying he deserved credit for the market's record run-up at the time.

“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social about Harris, the de facto Democratic presidential nominee.

The day before, as Asian markets fell dramatically, the former president had written: “STOCK MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA HAS NO IDEA. BIDEN IS SLEEPING SOUNDLY. THIS IS ALL CAUSED BY THE INEPTITUDE OF AMERICAN LEADERSHIP!”

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, apparently in response to recession fears sparked in part by Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report.

But in January, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump said the surge was because investors believed he would beat President Joe Biden.

“IT’S TRUMP’S STOCK BECAUSE MY POLLS AGAINST BIDEN ARE SO GOOD THAT INVESTORS PREDICT ME’S GOING TO WIN,” he wrote on Truth Social that month.

Trump's comments reflect the political risk of tying a campaign to ever-changing market behavior, Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi told CNBC.

“Throughout history, I think politicians have avoided trying to tie their wealth to the stock market as a signal of their policies or anything, because the market goes up and down all around,” Zandi said.

“Former President Trump is the first to do this,” Zandi added. “I’m perplexed.”

In March 2020, when Trump was president, the S&P 500 experienced several sharp declines, including a 12% drop on March 16, 2020, as fears of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading to the United States grew. It was one of the worst declines in the S&P's history.

The former president has lost his lead in polls since Biden withdrew from the election in July and endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found Harris with a one-point lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup among likely voters, a lead that falls within the poll’s margin of error. The poll of 3,102 registered voters was conducted Tuesday through Friday.

As Harris rides this initial wave of support, Trump is trying to tie his candidacy to Biden's record, which some voters blame on the high cost of living.

So Trump tried to spin Monday's market collapse and the resulting recessionary panic into a broader case against Harris's economic record.

But Zandi said markets are in correction territory and Monday's decline does not necessarily reflect the broader economic slowdown Trump has described on social media.

“In my experience, the stock market could end up in the green by the end of the day,” Zandi said, noting that the market is still up for the year.

“So I would say, what crisis?”

Harris' campaign, when asked to comment on Trump's posts, referred to a campaign speech the vice president gave last week in Atlanta.

Trump “plans to give tax breaks to billionaires and corporations. He plans to gut our investment in clean energy jobs. He plans to kill the Affordable Care Act,” Harris said in the speech.

“To take us back to a time when insurance companies had the power to deny insurance to people with pre-existing conditions,” the vice president said.

“Remember what it was like? Children with asthma. Breast cancer survivors. Grandparents with diabetes. Georgia, America has tried these policies before and they failed, and we’re not going back. We’re not going back. We’re not going back.”

Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/05/trump-harris-biden-stock-market-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos