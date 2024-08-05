Live updates: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ahead of 2024 election





The Republicans for Harris coalition kicked off its campaign in North Carolina on Monday with a virtual news conference featuring four elected Republicans and former Republicans to explain their support for the Democratic ticket in the election.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, former Mecklenburg County Republican Councilman Michael Tucker and U.S. Army veteran Scott Peoples spoke about their personal reasons for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, and the role the newly formed coalition of Republicans and former Republicans will play in the plan to flip the swing state blue in November.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. I am a Republican, but most importantly, I am an American. And that is why I am here,” Duncan said at the start of the press conference.

“I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States, for a number of reasons. And not so much because of the policies as because of the person. Because of the respect for the Constitution and because she will be a steady hand at a time when this country needs a steady hand to take us to the next level,” he added.

Orr, who was a Republican for 45 years before changing his registration to unaffiliated after Jan. 6 and the events that followed, told reporters on the call that the stakes are simply too high not to act.

Trump betrayed Republicans. He betrayed Americans. And he betrayed our country when he was president. A second Trump term would pose an even greater danger to our democracy and our Constitution than his first, Orr said, adding that he recently attended a Harris campaign event in Greensboro. It couldn’t be more important to ensure that Trump is never again in a position to use the office of president for personal gain.

The Harris campaign said the coalition would play a central role in engaging Republican voters skeptical of Trump across North Carolina by facilitating outreach to Republican voters, including hosting Republican-themed events, door-knocking, phone banking, launching letter-to-the-editor campaigns and building local networks with Republican organizations, businesses and community groups.

Tucker said he cast one of more than 250,000 votes for Nikki Haley in the North Carolina Republican primary last March, and now he's actively working to Protect America to identify other Republicans who have also been alienated by Donald Trump.

Tucker, Peoples and Orr all acknowledged that many Republicans or Republican-leaning voters in North Carolina probably don't feel comfortable voting for a Democrat — or at least admit that they do.

“You're not alone if you feel this way and if you're hearing this, there are other Republicans who feel the same way you do,” Tucker said.

“They don't have to come out like we do. All they have to do is go out and vote in the privacy of that booth and do what's right for America. And that's vote for Vice President Harris,” Orr said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/kamala-harris-trump-election-08-05-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos