Trump's comments on Kamala Harris' race are changing opinions of multiracial voters ahead of 2024 elections





After Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that his presidential opponent Kamala Harris became black for political reasons, Trump's comments have impacted how many multiracial voters think about both candidates.

She was just promoting Indian heritage, the former president said in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week. I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black.

Is she Indian or black? he asked.

She is both.

Harris, whose mother is Indian and father is Jamaican, would make history if elected president. She would be both the first female president and the first Asian-American president.

Multiracial American voters say they have heard similar derogatory remarks about their identity their entire lives. Some identify more than others with Harris’ policies, but overall, they told NBC News that Trump’s comments will not go unnoticed.

Bria Beddoe, 31, who is of African-American and Trinidadian descent, said she has mixed feelings about Harris and is hesitant to give her full support to the candidate. She said she does not support Harris’ past criminal justice policies as district attorney and does not think President Joe Biden is doing enough to support Gaza. But she said Trump’s rhetoric has helped change her views.

Bria Beddoe.Courtesy of Crystal Silva

“I wasn’t super excited about Kamala Harris running for president, but when I saw the way they were slandering her and the things they were choosing to slander her on, it definitely made me more sympathetic to her and made me want to support her,” she said. Beddoe, who lives in Washington, D.C., said she has experienced similar ridicule and disbelief because of her Black, Indian, Chinese and Portuguese heritage. As a result, Beddoe said, she sympathizes with Harris and the way she has been racialized throughout her political career.

“I grew up not having people believe me until they saw a family member,” she said.

It's a very emotional time to see all these people trying to say, “Well, you're not that because you look like that and you identify with that.”

How Harris was racialized throughout her career

Harris' legacy and how she speaks about it have been a topic of conversation throughout her political career, especially after she joined Biden's ticket as his vice presidential pick in 2020.

Some have criticized her for not highlighting her roots enough, and more recently, Trump and others on the right have called her a DEI candidate who only succeeded by playing the race card. Some have completely ignored her South Asian heritage, others downplay her Blackness.

“It’s almost like people are talking about her as two separate women,” Dhanashree Thorat, an assistant professor at Mississippi State University who studies race, feminism and systemic oppression, told NBC News when Harris was campaigning with Biden in 2020. “You have Kamala who is a Black woman and Kamala who is a South Asian woman. And they’re not two separate people.”

Those who knew her say she was steeped in her heritage on both sides.

Emily Grulln, 33, of Los Angeles, said Trump’s comments only highlight the microaggressions that people of color often face in the United States. She hopes the controversy will spark a national conversation about those experiences.

Did his comments surprise me? Not so much, said Grulln, an Afro-Indigenous Latino of Dominican descent. I don’t support his comments, but I’m glad we can have this discussion now.

Grulln, an assistant professor at West Coast University who holds a doctorate in occupational therapy, said some people question her blackness and are offended by her ability to speak Spanish.

“It feels like we don’t fit in anywhere,” Grulln said. “I hope people are becoming more aware now that the mixed experience is quite nuanced.”

She said her heritage plays a major role in how she votes. Grulln said she has reservations about Harris. She said she disagrees with Harris' stance on the war between Israel and Hamas and doesn't believe Harris is the saving grace the country needs.

But I think she's a better candidate than Biden, Grulln said, adding that she has more progressive views than Harris.

“I’m voting based on my values,” she said, adding that she reluctantly endorsed Harris. “Those values ​​are the ones that are going to speak to the needs of the communities that I come from and those who are most impacted in our communities. And that’s certainly not Donald Trump.”

When NBC News asked for a response to the backlash over Trump's comments about Harris' race, Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director, responded: “Backlash to the truth?”

Harris responded to Trump's comments hours later in Houston, at an event for the historically black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho.

“It was still the same show of division and disrespect,” Harris said. “And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve better.”

Trump reiterated his questioning of Harris' racial identity later in the day, writing in a social media post: “Kamala is crazy and says she's Indian, not black. This is a big deal. This is a fraud. She's using everyone, including her racial identity!”

Trump has been relying on his familiar tactic of attacking Harris' race and gender since Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris.

But some said Trump's attacks on race and gender could alienate women and voters of color.

Joe Hill, who is Bolivian and white, said Trump's attacks only pushed him further into Harris' camp.

“They make me want to be more supportive and more active, whether it’s donating $15 to her campaign or commenting on a post, making my voice heard,” said Hill, 41, of Florida, adding that he already plans to vote for Harris in November.

Hill said his mother was an immigrant of Jamaican and Indian descent, like Harris, and he did not speak English when he arrived in the United States as a child. As a result, he grew up accepting and learning both his Bolivian heritage and his American identity.

What Trump said about her, I've heard it before! Hill said. To have two very different cultures, and to love them both equally, and for someone to question that, it's really horrible.

