PM Modi chairs key meeting on Bangladesh unrest, Jaishankar, NSA Doval, top ministers attend India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Protests in Bangladesh:Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) this evening (August 5) at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed on the situation in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are also present. Jaishankar meets PM Modi Earlier, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Modi as Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London amid unrest in her country. Jaishankar reportedly briefed Modi on the evolving situation in the neighbouring country, but there was no official word on the meeting. It is learnt that Jaishankar also briefed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about the development. NSA Ajit Doval meets Sheikh Hasina at Hindon airport Ajit Doval had a brief meeting with Sheikh Hasina at Hindon airport near Delhi in Ghaziabad. The meeting took place while Hasina's plane was making a refuelling stop at the airport. After the refuelling, sources say Sheikh Hasina is expected to continue her journey to London. According to reports, Sheikh Hasina has been transferred to a secure location and is unlikely to leave for London on Monday evening as originally planned due to unforeseen issues. She is expected to meet her daughter, Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi and serves as the World Health Organization's regional director for South-East Asia. There has been no official confirmation of Hasina's arrival in Delhi or a possible meeting with the National Security Advisor. India has agreed to allow Sheikh Hasina's plane to pass through its airspace safely, at Dhaka's request. The Indian government is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in Bangladesh. So far, India has not reacted officially to the developments in Bangladesh. Also read: Air India, Indigo cancel flights to and from Dhaka amid violent protests in Bangladesh Also read: Sheikh Hasina's historic tenure ends after 15 years: A look at the rise and fall of Bangladesh's 'Iron Lady'

