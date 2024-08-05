Fight breaks out at Trump campaign office opening in Valdosta, police say





Georgia’s electoral system has been under fire since Trump’s narrow 2020 loss, and Carnline is among the activists who have pushed for paper ballots instead of the current voting system. Multiple investigations and recounts have confirmed the results of Trump’s defeat, though he has continued to claim it was stolen.

LaHood said he got into a heated argument with Carnline, who was wearing a T-shirt advocating paper voting, until his wife arrived and they both decided to leave. At that point, authorities say the intensity escalated.

According to the Valdosta Police Department report obtained by the AJC, one of the participants who intervened was Brandon Phillips, a veteran Republican who is now a top aide to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson.

Brandon Phillips interfered in the conversation because he didn't like the questions he was asking, police wrote of Carnline. Words were exchanged between him and Brandon because he was upset that Brandon had spit in his face.

Phillips told authorities that he did not spit in Carnline's face and that Carnline pushed him to the ground during the confrontation. LaHood and several other participants said they saw Carnline punch Phillips at least twice.

I informed Brandon that he had instigated the incident by spitting on Carnline, the officer wrote in the report. Both parties agreed to separate and go their separate ways with no further law enforcement action necessary.

Phillips told the AJC he intervened because he didn't want the fight to escalate.

They say politics can be a contact sport, and sometimes it is, Phillips said. I certainly don’t mind defending volunteers or officials who are trying to contribute positively to Trump’s victory against outside agitators who have an opposing agenda.

Carnline said in an interview that Phillips stepped between him and LaHood and urged him to stop bothering the lawmaker. When Carnline refused, he said Phillips began insulting his family.

“I probably pointed at him and told him to get away from me. He immediately spat in my face. And at that point, I pushed and shoved him as hard as I could,” Carnline said.

He jumped up. I raised my fist and meant to punch him, but I may have just glanced over his shoulder, Carnline said. Then people brought me back down. But he deserved it.

The Trump campaign did not immediately comment on the dispute.

One of the witnesses was Dennis Futch of Moultrie, a veteran Republican activist. He told the AJC he didn’t see Phillips spit, but if he did, it was inadvertent because they were both yelling. He said he saw Carnline shoving or hitting Phillips twice.

“I’m proud of Brandon because he didn’t lay a finger on Sam Carnline. It wasn’t a fight. It was Sam trying to be a bully,” Futch said. “There’s no room for violence on either side.”

The fight was broken up by Moultrie state Rep. Chas Cannon, a Moultrie Republican who is a U.S. Army veteran. He said he didn't see Phillips spit at anyone, but he did see Carnline repeatedly try to shove him.

It was a heated conversation, and I didn't think it was appropriate at an event like that. They were arguing and they broke up, Cannon said. Passions run high, but we have to work out our differences by talking them out.

LaHood said the incident marred an otherwise upbeat event that drew a large crowd of Trump supporters to Valdosta.

There were more people trying to defuse the fighting than to stir it up. It was uncomfortably intense, but fortunately it didn't escalate, he said. It was just a minor blip, but that doesn't define the event. Most people present didn't even know it happened.

