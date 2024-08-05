Jokowi asks RAPBN 2025 to welcome Prabowo-Gibran program

Jokowi conveyed this while chairing a limited meeting on the Government Work Plan (RKP), Financial Note and RAPBN 2025 at the President's Office, Jakarta, Monday (5/8).

“This morning, we will discuss the RAPBN 2025. And I want the draft APBN 2025 plan to take into account all the programs of the president-elect,” Jokowi said.

Nevertheless, Jokowi reminded that in preparing the 2025 RAPBN, we must be aware of the risk of global economic slowdown. Apart from that, he also advised to optimize strategic steps to increase the state revenue target.

Here I want to emphasize the ease of investment, the ease of exporting products. Then it would be good if we focused on the RAPBN 2025. Not everything has been done, he stressed.

After the limited meeting, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said her party could not convey the substance of the 2025 RAPBN as it would be conveyed in President Jokowi's financial note speech on August 16.

Despite this, Finance Minister Sri said that the discussion and preparation process between the current government, the Prabowo-Gibran transition team and the DPR was going quite well. According to Sri, when preparing the 2025 RAPBN, the macroeconomic environment was taken into account, both globally and domestically.





For this reason, we received today the approval of the President and the President-elect regarding the macroeconomic situation that we believe affects the APBN 2025, such as economic growth, inflation, interest rates on the 10-year SBN, the rupee exchange rate, oil prices, oil and gas transportation, this is what was discussed with the DPR. “We have reported this and received several instructions that will be finalized by the President on August 16,” said Finance Minister Sri.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Sri explained that the APBN 2025 posture is in line with President Jokowi's direction, that next year's state budget must be able to accommodate the higher programs of President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

However, the position should not deviate much from what was discussed with the DPR, because it is to adapt to the direction of the current president, namely that the APBN 2025 takes into account the priority programs that were submitted by the government of the president-elect. So we started counting on programs that are often mentioned such as free nutritious food, and then on new initiative programs that are being finalized with the team of the president-elect. “This is included in the APBN 2025 posture,” he explained.

As for further explanations on Prabowo-Gibran's flagship program of free nutritious meals, the former World Bank managing director said details would be provided by the president-elect and his transition team.

So far, what we have received from the current president and the president-elect is a total budget of IDR 71 trillion. “As for the later details, the president-elect will continue to make preparations with his team to prepare for its implementation,” he added.





Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede said that based on a statement by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, next year's APBN deficit will be kept below three percent. This way, next year's state budget will be in the hands of the new government and fiscal measures will not be too tight.

We can say whether it is tight or not, it is already in it. So in reality, there is no longer a problem, the free lunch can work. But if there are other aspirations of the new government, for example the nomenclature, there are ministries/institutions (ministries or state institutions) that add, anyway, there is an additional budget that must be increased to three percent of the budget in relation to the GDP, or another budget must be taken, there are some that must be cut. But the hope is not to reduce the education and health budgets, Josua said.

Josua is confident that at least by 2025 there will be no more budgetary tightening problems. However, he added, the new government must remain aware of the issue of the global economic slowdown and the normalization of raw material prices in order to be able to maximize state revenues, which have tended to continue to decline in recent times.

Regarding Prabowo-Gibran's flagship program of free nutritious meals, Josua stressed that Prabowo should make more thorough preparations before launching this program, starting from the supply chain to the source of food stocks. According to him, this will pose problems if there is a fairly high requirement for content at the level of national components (TKDN).

Furthermore, Josua hopes that this program will be fair and will not be implemented only by the majority of the island of Java.

But this subject So how is it implemented? Will it happen in the first half of the year? delay? Of course, the impact will only be felt next year. So that means the spirit is good, it's just a matter of implementing it and also whether it's on time, because if the implementation of free nutritious food ends up being implemented in Java, it won't really be significant. But if it targets areas where stunting and poverty are high, there could be an impact, he concluded. [gi/ab]