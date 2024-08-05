Supreme Court Denies Request To Stop Trump's Conviction In Hush Case : NPR





The Supreme Court has rejected Missouri's attempts to block former President Donald Trump's conviction and speech ban in his New York bribery case. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images North America .

. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images North America

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Missouri's bid to stay former President Donald Trump's conviction and speech ban in the New York bribery case. Missouri had argued that Missouri voters' right to hear presidential candidates was violated by New York's criminal procedure.

In an unsigned, two-sentence order, the court denied Missouri's motion for leave to file a complaint and dismissed as moot the state's motion for preliminary relief or a stay.

Justices Samuel Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have granted the motion for leave to file the proposed complaint, according to the order, but would not have granted other relief.

In May, a New York jury convicted former President Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges stemmed from payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from publicizing an alleged affair in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair and said he intends to appeal the conviction.

Meanwhile, Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has taken the highly unusual step of asking the Supreme Court for permission to file a so-called initial appeal, which normally involves disputes between states over issues such as water rights and border disputes. In this case, however, Bailey has sought to file a lawsuit seeking to delay Trump’s sentencing and remove restrictions on the former president’s speech, a move so unconventional that Georgetown law professor Stephen Vladeck called it downright ridiculous.

In response, New York accused Missouri of making bad faith claims that, if allowed to stand, would set a damaging precedent for future meritless lawsuits. New York also pointed out that the case would not present any real controversy because former President Trump has already raised, and New York courts are already deciding, the same issues that Missouri seeks to raise.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reject Missouri’s claim continues the Court’s historical reluctance to intervene in state court criminal proceedings, particularly in cases that do not involve true interstate litigation. Critics of Missouri’s complaint also argued that the state’s claims were speculative and lacked legal merit because the alleged harm to Missouri voters was not directly attributable to the actions of New York state courts.

The ruling ensures that, barring a postponement, Trump's sentencing will go ahead as scheduled on September 18, and the limited gag order will remain in effect, barring him from speaking publicly about prosecutors, court staff and their families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/05/nx-s1-5064424/supreme-court-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos