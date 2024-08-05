Conservatives prepare for first leadership election campaign as candidates call for televised debates | Politics | News





Candidates running to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader are set to hold their first official event later this month as they continue to drum up support for their bid. The Northern Conservative group has announced plans to hold a leadership election in Stockton on August 17, where party members will have their first opportunity to question candidates. However, keen to avoid a repeat of the blue-blue attacks of 2022, the first official leadership moment outside Parliament will not see the candidates on stage together. The Conservatives are desperate to avoid candidates publicly smearing each other, as happened during the nationally televised debates after Boris Johnson announced his resignation. Northern Conservatives have said the election campaign will likely be the only opportunity in our region to meet and question candidates, with MPs set to hear from each candidate before taking questions from the floor.

So far, all but one of the six candidates have signed up for the debate, with Kemi Badenoch's team telling the Express she could not attend due to a pre-existing commitment. One Conservative MP suggested that the rally could in fact be the only organised outing the candidates will get before the four finalists have the chance to lobby for support at the next party conference in October. On Sunday, hopeful Mel Stride challenged his rival candidates in a series of televised debates. Mr Stride, a former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said it was essential for members and the public to see the candidates perform. He added: “The more the better.” However, the rules set by the Conservative Party at the start of the campaign stipulate that candidates cannot take part in any debate unless this has been agreed by the party's interim president, Richard Fuller.

Surprise favourite Robert Jenrick is also said to be keen to take part in a debate anytime, anywhere. Although Tugendhats' campaign has said it supports televised debates in principle, it is waiting to see what the party will organize. Mr Tugendhat is enjoying his moment of glory this week because his team believes the pressure he put on Sir Keir Starmer over the weekend forced him to turn around and call a COBRA meeting to coordinate a response to the far-right riots. As part of efforts to prevent attacks on candidates during the party leadership race, 1922 Committee Chairman Bob Blackman has introduced a new yellow card system, which will be used to publicly denounce any bad behavior by candidates. The August 17 event will take place at 1 p.m., and candidates will be invited to interact with participants before and after the event.

