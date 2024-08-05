Donald Trump has nothing else





Donald Trump spent his weekend talking about something he can’t forget: his 2020 election loss. At a rally in Atlanta, he attacked the state’s top Republicans, who he said let it all happen. “They want us to lose,” Trump said of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state he has tried to pressure to find him enough votes to defeat Joe Biden this cycle. “Atlanta is like a battlefield under their leadership,” Trump said. The state has gone to hell.

For some of his Republican supporters, the taunts mostly revived fears that the former president’s preoccupation with the last election could paralyze him. “My goal is to win in November and save our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats,” Kemp responded. Not to hurl petty personal insults, attack other Republicans or dwell on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President. For Democrats and Republicans not on the Trump bandwagon, his grievance-filled rally was just another data point demonstrating how exhausted the man is — how consumed he and his party are by his personal resentments. “This is starting to become less of a Donald Trump problem,” Geoff Duncan, a former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia who is endorsing Harris in November, told CNN on Sunday. It’s starting to become the Republican Party’s problem.

To be clear, Trump and his grievances have been the GOP’s problem for some time now; this is, after all, a party that spent much of the last decade under Trump’s spell, excusing the inexcusable time and again as they named him their standard-bearer for three consecutive cycles. But Harris’s rise and the Democrats’ surge in power following Biden’s decision last month to pass on the reins appear to have inflamed Trump’s sense of despair and bitterness and left his allies scrambling to regain the momentum they were trumpeting just weeks ago at the Republican National Convention. Back then, Republicans were united and optimistic about November. A supposedly changed Trump said he wanted to unite the country after surviving an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Biden was in quicksand after a lackluster debate performance in June. Democrats seemed in disarray. Days later, everything changed: Biden stepped aside, Democrats united around Harris, and Trump, whose post-shooting resurgence was always greatly exaggerated, quickly reverted to who he always was.

In fact, as Trump himself acknowledged at a July 28 rally, it may have gotten worse — an assessment reinforced by a racist and misogynistic appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists conference last Wednesday that was shocking even by Trump’s standards. “She was an Indian through and through,” Trump said of Harris to a room full of black journalists in Chicago. Suddenly, she changed course and became a black person. It’s a phrase even his supporters have warned him against: “Every day we talk about her legacy, and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her political life, is a good day for her and a bad day for us,” Lindsey Graham said on Fox News Sunday. But Trump has only redoubled his efforts, mocking his name at his Atlanta rally and even reviving the birther racism he began spewing against Barack Obama more than a decade ago.

“Birtherism, loyalty demands, obsession with crowd size — we've heard it all before. The question, as always, is: At what point are Republicans going to finally decide they've heard enough? This is a criminal thug walking down the street and throwing punches at people like Brian Kemp, at African-American journalists, at John McCain, the list goes on and on and on and on and on and on and on,” Duncan said on CNN Sunday. And the Republican Party is just sitting across the street watching this happen without calling him out, without getting into this fight and saying, 'You're not for us.'”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-has-nothing-else The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos