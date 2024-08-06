China sets over 300 modernization goals

Deepening reforms in education, tax structure, science, technology and military, among others, were some of the goals stipulated by the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), during its third plenary session, aiming at socialist modernization in the country by 2029.

The final plenary resolution contains 60 articles that address seven broad goals, ranging from building a high-level socialist market economy to promoting initiatives such as Pacific China to improving “the Party's long-term leadership and governance capacity.”

The goals are not new, they had already been set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). What is new in this third plenary session is the more than 300 measures and the specification that they must be met by 2029, when the People's Republic of China will be 80 years old. Although some measures are described generically, the resolution gives an idea of ​​the country's priorities in the years to come.

Like the entire structure of the government and the Party, the Central Committee has a five-year term, and during this period 7 plenary sessions are held. The third plenary sessions have usually marked major changes in the country. This was the case in 2013, during the third plenary session of the XVIII Central Committee. The meeting defined 2020 as the deadline for achieving decisive results, which were achieved, for example, in the case of eradicating extreme poverty, removing almost 99 million people from this condition during this period.

Another example is the reform and opening-up process led by leader Deng Xiaoping, as recounted by geopolitical analyst Victor Gao, who worked as Deng's translator in the 1980s: “In 1978, the Third Plenary Session of the 11th Party Central Committee was held there. China decided to embrace reform and opening-up to the outside world, which marked a turning point in China's modern development.”

New productive forces

The development of new quality productive forces in China has become a priority.

The new resolution of the Central Committee determines that mechanisms will be established to “ensure an increase in financing for the industries of the future”, in addition to improving governance in the country “to promote the development of industries such as next-generation information technologies, artificial intelligence, aviation and aerospace, new energies, new materials, advanced equipment, biomedicine and quantum technology.”

The document said changes will also be made to the financial system to promote scientific and technological innovation to provide greater support for key national programs and small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises.

One of the challenges of the new stage is the training of highly skilled workers. Not only for China. Last year, countries like Canada, Germany Or United Kingdom laws approved or updated to encourage the immigration of highly skilled workers.

In China, the enrollment rate in higher education has been growing steadily, reaching more than 60% in 2023, there are more than 200 million skilled workers, of which 60 million are highly skilled. However, there is a shortage of highly skilled talents in the fields of technology and innovation. The new resolution of the central committee also states that avenues will be explored “to establish an immigration system for highly skilled personnel.”

Furthermore, it states that “a greater voice will be given to employers” with a view to improving “the mechanisms of incentives for talent”, and that channels will be opened to allow the flow of personnel between universities and research institutes, on the one hand, and companies, on the other.

“China really wants to bet big on science and technology to ensure that scientific breakthroughs and creativity of all kinds are the main driving force of our economic growth,” said Victor Gao, also a senior professor at Soochow University.

One of the guidelines of the resolution of this plenary session is to move from “investing in physical capital” to “investing equally in people and in physical capital”, according to the director of the Institute of Quantitative and Technological Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS)Li Xuesong, at a press conference organized by the entity.

He explained that investments in education and health strengthen social security and promote the increase in income of urban and rural residents and the growth of the middle-income group. According to the economist, this will promote the virtuous cycle of production, distribution, circulation and consumption.

“Investments in these areas are not only in education, but also in health care, healthcare and elderly care,” Xuesong says.

He explains that there are currently many incompatibilities and shortages in these areas. “For example, there is a high demand for high-quality health care and education among the public, but the supply is insufficient.”

There are also gaps, according to the elderly care expert: “Our facilities are insufficient.” “Therefore, there is a significant gap in investment in human capital at different stages of the human life cycle, including education, health, medical care and elderly care in China,” he concludes.

The two objectives of the centenary

China is in the first phase of the second centenary goal. In 1997, the report of the 15th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (with Jiang Zemin as general secretary) mentioned for the first time two centuries-old goals or targets: the first was to build a moderately prosperous society in all aspects until 2021, when the CCP will have completed its century. The second is for 2049, when the People's Republic of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary. It was then stipulated that China will have become “a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious modern socialist country.” The resolution adopted at the meeting represents a new step toward realizing the so-called second centenary goal.



China's Bicentennial Goals / Mauro Ramos

The real estate market

The resolution also states that a new model of development of the real estate sector will be promoted. The idea is that the housing system provides support for both renting and buying a home.

The real estate sector has played an important role in China's economy in recent decades, accounting for 25 to 30 percent of the country's GDP. But the sector has also accumulated debt. Recently, China's central government has made a series of adjustments to the sector, as part of measures aimed at containing the so-called “disorderly expansion of capital.”

“We emphasize building the new before throwing away the old,” said Yang Zhiyong, director of the Center for Public Finance and Taxation Research at the ACCS.

“As an industry, the real estate sector remains an indispensable part of the national economy and has a promising future. However, it will not develop as widely as before,” he explains.

He argues that new productive forces must be used to transform traditional industries. Therefore, the real estate sector, as a traditional industry, is undergoing an innovation process like other sectors, economist Yang Zhiyong explains.

After the plenary session, Chinese President Xi Jinping has already held meetings with Party and military authorities, during which he called for the principles of the Central Committee resolution to be studied and implemented.

Evolution of income at the local level

The changing role of the real estate market will lead to a change in the sources of revenue for local governments. In recent years, the budget of local governments, those below the provincial level, has depended heavily on income from land sales. The real estate sector adjustment policies, which have slowed the expansion of the sector, have led to a decline in local government revenue.

Thus, the Central Committee resolution stipulates that the sources of tax revenue at the local level will be increased and that “greater authority in tax management will be given to local governments” and that “the proportion of taxes shared between central and local governments” will be optimized.

In this vein, the resolution announces that measures will be taken to ensure that the collection of consumption taxes is carried out “further downstream in the production chain intended for consumption, with the power of collection being constantly transferred to local governments.”

After the plenary session, Chinese President Xi Jinping has already held meetings with Party and military authorities, during which he called for the principles of the Central Committee resolution to be studied and implemented.

Publisher: Rodrigo Duro Coelho





