Lawmakers fear new contraceptive policy will promote premarital sex





JakartaIndonesian MPs Luqman Hakim and Abdul Fikri Faqih have expressed serious concerns about a new government regulation providing contraceptives to school-aged children and adolescents. They fear that the regulation, which is part of Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 on Health, could be misinterpreted as an endorsement of premarital sex, instead of focusing on comprehensive sex education and moral guidance. “The implementation of this reproductive health rule for adolescent girls should not become a gateway to promote premarital sex among young people,” Luqman Hakim, a member of Commission VIII of the National Awakening Party (PKB), said at a press conference on Monday. The regulation in question, Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 on Health, recently signed by President Joko Widodo, includes provisions for reproductive health services for school-age children and adolescents. Article 103(4) of the regulation stipulates that reproductive health services must include the provision of contraceptives. Regulations require that reproductive health services, including the provision of contraceptives, be provided by qualified health professionals. However, Luqman fears this could lead to a misunderstanding of adolescent sexuality. “Direct access to contraceptives could lead young people to view sexuality as a problem that can be solved only by technical means, ignoring the emotional, moral and social aspects,” Luqman warns. He added that the regulation could promote the idea that sexual activity among young people is acceptable as long as contraception is used, without sufficiently emphasising the risks and long-term consequences of premature sexual behaviour. Luqman argued that efforts to improve adolescent reproductive health should focus on education rather than the provision of contraceptives. He stressed the need for a holistic and comprehensive approach that includes quality sex education, counseling and emotional support, in line with Indonesia's moral and cultural values. Abdul Fikri Faqih, deputy chairman of Commission X of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), also criticized the regulation, saying that providing contraceptives to students contradicts the principles of national education. “This is incompatible with the mandate of national education, which is based on high moral standards and adherence to religious norms,” Fikri said. Fikri also argued that providing contraceptives to students amounts to legitimizing premarital sex among young people. “Instead of educating young people about the risks of premarital sex, the focus seems to be on providing the means. How does this logic work?” he asked. He stressed that national education must uphold noble values ​​and religious norms, as taught by the founders of the nation, stressing the importance of adhering to religious teachings. Keywords :

