NEW: Traffic backed up for miles after tractor-trailer crash near Camp Douglas | News





CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW) – As of 5:30 p.m., westbound traffic on I-90/94 remains backed up for more than ten miles after a tractor-trailer crash late Monday morning near Camp Douglas. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, both lanes were blocked when the tractor-trailer crashed around 11:46 a.m. One person was injured in the crash, although state police did not provide details. All traffic is being diverted off the highway. DOT cameras show a single line of vehicles exiting I-90/94, but it is moving slowly but steadily. The traffic line extends approximately five miles west of Mauston. A DOT traffic camera along the highway near New Lisbon shows two lanes of traffic at a near standstill. A few miles to the west, traffic moves slowly on I-90/94 eastbound after a crash shortly after the tractor-trailer crash. It is not yet known when the two accident sites will be cleared and the tracks reopened. —————— FRONT COVER CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW) – Westbound traffic on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas is backed up due to a tractor-trailer crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the incident happened around 11:46 a.m. west of the County Highway C on-ramp. As a result, both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are closed. A video shared by a WXOW viewer on Facebook shows firefighters working to extinguish the cabin and trailer. State police said one person was injured in the crash. A Wisconsin DOT video camera shows traffic at a standstill, although vehicles are crossing into the eastbound lanes where possible. Alternative routes are being used to divert traffic around the accident scene. They suggested the following solutions:I-90/94 West Exit at County C (Juneau County): Travel south on County C to US 12. Travel north on US 12 to I-90. Travel west on I-90 to return to I-94 West. Delays are expected, according to the State Police. There was also another accident affecting eastbound traffic near Tomah. The State Patrol said the left lane of eastbound I-90/94 outside of Tomah is blocked due to the crash. This is a developing story. We will update as soon as we have more information.

