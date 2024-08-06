Supreme Court rejects Missouri's attempt to block Trump conviction in New York case





Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by the state of Missouri to stay former President Donald Trump's impending sentencing and lift a gag order imposed in the New York “silence” case until after the November presidential election.

The Supreme Court denied Missouri’s request to file suit against New York and rejected a separate motion to stay Trump’s conviction in an unsigned order. There were no dissents. Justices Clarence and Samuel Alito said they would have granted the state’s request to file suit but would not have granted the other relief Missouri sought.

In May, a New York jury convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

He has vowed to appeal his conviction, and his sentencing, originally scheduled for July 11, has been postponed until September 18. The New York judge overseeing the case, Judge Juan Merchan, lifted part of the gag order in June, but Trump is still not allowed to speak about prosecutors, court staff and their families.

Merchan must also decide by Sept. 6 whether to overturn Trump’s conviction based on the Supreme Court’s ruling that he is entitled to immunity from federal prosecution for official acts performed while in the White House. Trump’s lawyers have argued that under the court’s ruling, prosecutors should not have been allowed to present evidence at trial of the former president’s official acts. Manhattan prosecutors disagree with their assertions.

In his request to stay Trump's sentence and temporarily lift the gag order, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, claimed that New York prosecutors were trying to interfere with Trump's campaign by using their “coercive power” in the form of the gag order and the upcoming sentence.

“Allowing New York State to continue its actions during this election period infringes on voters’ rights and sets a dangerous precedent that any of the thousands of elected prosecutors in other states could follow in the future,” he wrote. “The public interest is firmly on the side of Missouri and protecting the electoral process from this type of partisan interference.”

Bailey told the court that New York interfered with Missouri’s electoral process by preventing electors and voters from seeing Trump during the campaign and hearing him speak. Even if Trump could schedule events in September and October, after his scheduled sentencing, the gag order would limit what he could say at those rallies, Bailey argued.

“The fact that Trump is being unfairly targeted by his general election opponent and his allies is of course very relevant to Trump’s narrative about which candidate voters should support in November,” he said.

Bailey said that while a criminal conviction or a publication ban would generally not interfere with voters' choice to elect their preferred candidate when he has no chance of winning, Trump is the Republican nominee for president and is leading in some states. He also said that Trump was not convicted of committing a violent crime, but rather of “mere accounting violations.”

“There is no urgency to impose an immediate sentence and a gag order,” the Republican attorney general wrote. “What is urgent is that the American people hear from the major candidates without a state interfering with a candidate’s campaign.”

New York officials have urged the Supreme Court to reject Missouri's attempt to suspend Trump's sentence, arguing that the state is trying to advance Trump's individual interests and that the nation's highest court has no role to play.

“Allowing Missouri to bring this lawsuit against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous maneuver to circumvent former President Trump’s ongoing legal proceedings and the statutory limitations on this Court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions,” Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a filing.

James, a Democrat, argued that the actions challenged by Missouri are not the fault of New York state, but rather of the Manhattan district attorney, who is elected by county voters.

“Allowing Missouri to invoke this court’s jurisdiction to interfere with the enforcement of criminal law in New York is contrary to these fundamental principles and undermines New York’s proud tradition of preserving the independence of local prosecutors,” she wrote.

James also warned that Missouri's request for relief risks undermining the integrity of the courts and opening the way to a flood of similar litigation, which she called “meritless.”

Missouri’s push for relief that would benefit Trump is one of several attempts by Republicans to influence the criminal proceedings. Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York filed a misconduct complaint against Merchan with the state court system in May. The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, has also been investigating the Manhattan prosecution of Trump.

Four Republican-led states have backed Missouri's bid to the Supreme Court, calling the allegation “serious” that New York is using its criminal process to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

“Missouri argues that this court should step in to delay these politically motivated lawsuits until after the election in order to thwart their apparent goal of interfering with the vote,” Republican officials from Florida, Iowa, Alaska and Montana said in a filing. “That is a serious claim, and this court has a constitutional and statutory obligation to resolve it.”

More from Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a political reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-rejects-missouri-trump-sentencing-new-york-case/

