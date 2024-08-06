Politics
Excited Jokowi Apologizes to the People of the Republic of Indonesia, Ahok-JK-Gibran Opens His Voice Compactly
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo apologized while attending the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024). Jokowi apologized for all mistakes and mistakes.
“On the first day of the month of independence, August. With all sincerity and humility, please allow me and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors made so far. Especially while we both have fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi said he was not perfect. Jokowi also realized that he could not meet the expectations of all parties.
“We are very aware that as humans we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” he said.
Jokowi's apology was welcomed by many parties, such as Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla and PDIP politician Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok. That's what they say.
Gibran Rakabuming Raka
Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka finally opened his voice regarding President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) apology to the people towards the end of his term. According to Gibran, what Jokowi said was normal.
“I think it's a normal thing, apologizing, asking for feedback, thanking residents, I think it's a normal thing,” said Gibran after checking the free nutritious meal program at SD 4 Tangerang, Banten, Monday (8/05/2024).
|
Photo: Collage of Jusuf Kalla, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Ahok. (CNBC Indonesia)
Collage by Jusuf Kalla, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Ahok. (CNBC Indonesia)
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok)
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok, a politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), responded to Jokowi's apology. According to Ahok, Jokowi's apology as president is normal.
“You have to ask Pak Jokowi. But I think it's normal,” Ahok said.
Ahok even said that every head of government would apologize at the end of his term. Therefore, according to him, Jokowi's apology is a normal thing to do.
“I also terminated my service and apologized, I came out of detention and apologized to the police, maybe there was a mistake that hurt them intentionally or unintentionally,” he said.
Jusuf Kalla (JK)
The 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla (JK) commented on the apology made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) towards the end of his term. He believed that the Jokowi government had done its best.
“Of course you tried well, even if there is praise and criticism, it is normal,” said JK at the Grand Sahid Hotel in Jakarta, Monday (5/8).
Collect CNN IndonesiaJK, who accompanied Jokowi in the first period, said that every government absolutely wants to carry out its duties optimally. However, problems cannot be avoided.
“Of course, all governments want to implement what we are doing to the maximum. Of course, there are also obstacles, budgetary problems, situational problems,” he said.
JK then submitted an assessment to the public regarding Jokowi's apology. Because people who feel the government's work all this time.
“The community needs to examine what they think, because they feel what we do,” JK said.
|
