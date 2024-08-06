Donald Trump gifted Tesla a Cybertruck, just after criticizing electric vehicles





Adin Ross, a controversial streamer who has been banned from Twitch at least seven times, interviewed and gifted former President Donald Trump a customized Tesla Cybertruck on Monday.

After interviewing Trump for just over an hour, Ross drove Trump outside his Mar-a-Lago home to introduce the Cybertruck, which was adorned with the now-iconic photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist after being shot, a flurry of American flags and a red Make America Great Again logo wrapped around the front.

“That’s an Elon,” Trump joked upon seeing the car, referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “That’s beautiful. That’s incredible.”

The gift came almost immediately after Trump launched into a four-minute rant about mandating electric vehicles that would destroy the country.

The Republican candidate began by talking about the extraordinary amount of electricity required by AI and said that if he became president, he would build more power plants to accommodate this new technology. He then turned his attention to what he considers a waste of electricity.

You know, they have this mandate on electric cars, and [electric cars] “Don’t go too far. They’re expensive. They’ll be made in China,” Trump said. And under Biden, he wants everyone to drive electric: no more gas cars, no more hybrids, no more anything. Think about it. It’s crazy.

He then focused his attention on the short distance that electric cars can travel compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles that use gasoline or diesel.

It’s the same thing with trucks: They want trucks to be electric, Trump said. He said that to get from his Mar-a-Lago home to Los Angeles, an electric truck has to make six stops, while a diesel truck can make no stops on the roughly 2,600-mile trip.

One guy, the biggest guy in this business, told me I've been buying trucks my whole life, for 50 years, and they've gotten better every year, bigger, stronger, better looking, Trump said. He said a truck from 50 years ago would have been better than the one they're forcing us to use today. And I said, “When you explain that to them, do they do anything?” They sit there and they watch and they say, “Who cares. This is our mandate. We have to go all electric.”

Horrible, Ross replied. He then went on to close the interview. I know you're very busy but I want to give you this one last gift, Ross said, referring to the Cybertruck.

Ross and Trump sat in the truck and listened to the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Michael Jackson (a very good guy, Trump said). The former president didn't say much about the truck or praise it, just calling it beautiful and incredible, but he did send a message to Musk, saying Elon, you're awesome. I don't know if you see this, but you're really good.

According to Ross, over half a million people watched the live stream. He congratulated Trump and also gave him a Rolex watch. Ross has been banned from streaming platforms multiple times for using hate speech and showing inappropriate content during his live streams. He has also supported influencer Andrew Tate, who is facing serious legal issues, including rape and human trafficking charges.

The Cybertruck giveaway comes a day after Trump said he had no choice but to support electric cars since Musk began backing it.

After long disparaging electric vehicles, Trump told supporters in Atlanta that they weren't all that bad. He added that they could continue to represent a small share of the U.S. auto market if he regains the White House.

I'm pro-electric cars. I have to be, you know, because Elon Musk has been very supportive of me, he said in comments shared widely by Musk's fan base on accounts like John Stringers Tesla Owners Silicon Valley and the blog site Teslarati. So I have no choice.

Trump may have no choice but to become a Tesla owner himself. It is unclear whether he accepted the gift or not.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/08/05/donald-trump-tesla-cybertruck-adin-ross-elon-musk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos