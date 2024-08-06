Yousef Dahmash: Under Badenoch's leadership, we would no longer be afraid to be conservative

Councillor Yousef Dahmash is the Conservative candidate for Rugby and Bulkington and a councillor on Warwickshire County Council.

Alas, defeat. The Labour Party majority may be a mile wide and an inch deep, but it is a majority, and a resounding one at that.

In Rugby, as in many constituencies, there is no doubt that the Reform vote delivered Labour victory. Our extensive poll of 6,500 ballot papers collected over six weeks did not reveal Reform support at the level of the 17 per cent they eventually got. The timid Tory has been replaced by the timid Reformist. But let us not blame them. For us Conservatives, collectively, this must be a moment when we acknowledge victory. our biggest flaw.

A vote for Reform gave Labour a huge majority with just 34% of the vote, but a vote for Reform was not a vote for Labour.

The rise of reformist support, like Boris Johnson’s triumph in 2019, has been dismissed as mere populism. Hmmm. Roger Scruton once wrote that Populism is a word used by leftists to describe the emotions of ordinary people when they are not leaning left.Why, one wonders, populism?SO damn popular? Apparently, for Keir Starmer, the answer is that voters are just gullible consumers of snake oil.

Some suggest disdainfully that this is all due to a deep longing for a return to a long-lost England. For some, perhaps. But the question then is why? The tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire. Who let the flames go out? Who will now rekindle the embers?

Since the election, the comments have been flooded with perorations about the reasons and the next steps. At all costs, we must win back those who voted for Reform, no, for the movement. more towards the centre (perceptions of the centre may vary), or do both in one way or another, as we have to deal with the liberal-democratic threat in the south. And so on.

Instead, why not rediscover ourselves and stay true to it? A long overdue revival of conservatism. Rediscover the instinct rather than simply sticking to the idea. Be prepared to tell the hard truth and show courage, conviction and principle. Restore the trust of the electorate so that they once again believe that we will do what we say – because in the end, we simply failed to do so on key issues like immigration control.

This election may have marked the inevitable end of a political cycle, but it is imperative that we pull ourselves together. Labour is laying the foundations for radical action by lamenting that the country is in much worse shape than it expected to inherit. This is wrong, of course. This is not 2010, and what has been handed down is better than the pieces picked up and glued back together by the coalition. While we warned the public of what it would take to fix the mess that was Labour back then, the party dithered during the campaign. Holding the Ming vase tight enough to whiten the knuckles is no longer a viable strategy.

What now? The internal psychodrama will have to end, but if we are honest, we all know that blood will likely be shed in a rigorous process. Better now than later and in perpetuity. The smearing does not need to be part of the debate, it needs to be about the issues, about each candidate's vision of our country and our party, and let's not forget that Not every difference of opinion is a difference of principle. We have a clear common goal: seismic defeat brings resurrection. When the time comes, this is what we must unite around.

Fundamentally, we need to stop being afraid to be conservative. For years, we have allowed ourselves to be pummeled by the forces that have been moving the Overton window ever further to the left. We have often appeased people rather than taken a stand – and we have followed them. In doing so, we have invariably found ourselves saying one thing and doing another. We have tipped our hats to our culturally conservative population. They have seen through it and been furious. We have created the vacuum that has led to the magnitude of the electoral defeat.

Most people I spoke to during the election campaign cared deeply about immigration and were angry about it, but they were equally angry about the NHS, the state of our inner cities and even potholes. Many were also aware of the loss or waste of national identity. The answer to these concerns is not statist Starmerism. How Labour wields the power it has will be revealing. Unsurprisingly, it is already sorting out its campaign promises. Opposition is much easier than government.

We need to be in the trenches, fighting, defending a Conservative vision of the future. As always, that direction must come from the top. We need a leader of conviction. A leader who is not ashamed of being a Conservative and who truly believes in and embraces those small-c Conservative values ​​that the majority of the British public still instinctively embrace. Someone who can lead the fight against the Labour Party. And Reform. Two fronts, one mission. Let us deny the need for the second to defeat the first and in doing so we will also neutralize the Liberal Democrat opportunists.

We need someone who knows that conservatism is not just about economics and who will end our destructive submission to neoliberal doctrine, but who also knows instinctively that it is businesses and entrepreneurs who create jobs and wealth.

Someone who understands the need to tackle the vested interests deeply embedded in our institutions – the apparatchiks at the heart of the state infrastructure. anointed which do not reflect the majority opinion of the public: The minister exists to tell the civil servant what the public will not tolerate…

A leader who understands that conservatism may be malleable to some extent, but not in its essence. If we do not firmly anchor ourselves in the values ​​that people associate with our party, in the values ​​that we are supposed to defend, we will simply continue to drift with the currents until one, or all, of them leads us to an even greater shipwreck.

In our last leadership contest, like many others, I was drawn to Kemi Badenoch. If our MPs had put her in the top two, I think she would have won the members' vote. I still see the future of the party with her. I like what Priti Patel said, she gets it he Also.

Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly have strong arguments, but I see in Badenoch what we have been missing. Courage, conviction, principle, a deep belief in Conservative values ​​and someone who can articulate those values ​​and beliefs in a way that engages people. Above all, someone who has already demonstrated that she is not afraid to take on the fights that we Conservatives should not be afraid to fight. Someone, I believe, who is both ready and able to gut the hollow, moralising posturing of the Labour Party and plug the holes that have allowed our support to flow to Reform.

We need it now more than ever.