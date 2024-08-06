Trump Picks Pointless Fight With Georgia Republicans, Could Cost Him | Donald Trump





All Donald Trump had to do in Georgia on Saturday was show up, put the tent together and not pick a fight with other Republicans. He could have made money.

Instead, Trump attacked Gov. Brian Kemp, who is far more popular than he is in Georgia. Early in his speech, Trump referenced some recent high-profile killings in Atlanta, saying, “Atlanta is like a battlefield, and your governor should get off his ass and do something about it.”

Trump was just getting started. Between praising three Republicans on the Board of Elections, who are supposed to be neutral arbiters of election practices, and repeating a bizarre, false, and previously debunked claim that Al Capone had been less indicted than he had, Trump launched into an 11-minute tirade against Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, with a dig at Attorney General Chris Carr for harassing him. None of them attended the rally.

Trump visited the Georgia state rally center on Saturday, likely because it is a controlled and indoor venue, unlike the outdoor rally area where he was shot three weeks ago. The Secret Service reportedly advised him to stop outdoor rallies.

The facility is also owned by a state agency, Georgia State University. Georgia law requires that any government facility used by a political candidate be offered to opponents under the same conditions.

And that's what Vice President Kamala Harris was treated to last Tuesday, when she packed the stadium with fans. (And yes, there were people, and no, people didn't start leaving en masse after Megan Thee Stallions' brief performance before Harris took the stage.)

Trump’s room was also packed, at least until an hour into his rambling 90-minute speech, when people began heading for the door. Trump’s speeches are long, rambling, and generally offensive. This is an act, and Maga’s followers enjoy the spectacle.

But Maga doesn’t have a majority in Georgia, if there is one anywhere else. Republicans can’t win the state if mainstream conservatives abandon the party, as Trump-influenced U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker demonstrated against Raphael Warnock two years ago.

Georgia's conservatives, who vote in multiple directions, love Kemp and are, at best, indifferent to Trump. And Trump gave them no affection on Saturday.

“Without me, he wouldn't be your governor. I think everybody knows that,” Trump said, calling them disloyal.

Governor Kemp and Raffensperger are doing everything they can to make it difficult for Republicans to win in 2024. Why are they doing it? I don't know. They have something on their mind. You know, they have a little something on their mind. Kemp is very bad for the Republican Party.

Then Trump went after Kemps' wife, who told people she had entered her husband's name in this year's Republican presidential primary. I didn't win his support? I had nothing to do with him. Somehow he went bad. And you know what? Your numbers in Georgia are very average. Your economic numbers, your crime numbers, all your numbers are very average. You can do a lot better and you will do a lot better with a better governor.

He went on and on. He said that Kemp didn’t support the ticket, that he wanted Trump to lose, and complained that Kemp had somehow failed to act to stop the prosecution by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, not to mention the limits of the law. Kemp doesn’t want to stop it. Because he’s a bad guy. He’s a disloyal guy. And he’s a very average governor.

To be fair, Georgia’s economic and crime numbers are average. But Georgia’s economic growth has outpaced U.S. growth since Kemp took office, which Republicans attribute to the fact that he was the first governor to end lockdowns during the pandemic. Georgia is one of 17 states with a AAA rating from Fitch. The state has saved $16 billion so far because state revenues have consistently exceeded projections, an unprecedented sum that is itself something of a political headache for a conservative.

By Republican standards, Georgia is exceptionally well run.

This is why Kemp can win Georgia while Trump and Trump-like candidates lose it. Kemp beat Stacey Abrams, who had deep fundraising and national media exposure, by seven points in 2022. In the same election, Walker, whose name is universally known in Georgia, lost to Warnock by three points.

Trump and supporters at the rally. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images

Under high turnout conditions, that 10-point gap is the difference between winning and losing in Georgia. It’s a measure of the power the Magas have here. It’s why Trump narrowly lost the state in 2020, even as other Republicans won statewide elections.

Careful observers know the numbers. Every year, demographic shifts as newcomers move into the state tilt Georgia about half a percentage point toward Democrats. But Biden had lost most of the support from Republicans in the Kemp-Warnock camp. Biden was down six points in Georgia polls.

If Harris can rally those voters, Trump could lose Georgia by four points, not to mention the expectations of increased support from black voters for either candidate.

In 2020, Trump lost the state by fewer than 12,000 votes and more than 30,000 people refused to vote for the president, Georgia conservative talk show host Erick Erickson wrote Sunday.

Attacking a man who supported you, whose game you need to master on the field to win in 2024, is not wise. Fortunately for Trump, Kemp is not a mean-spirited man. Unfortunately for Trump, he reminds the more than 40,000 voters who would not vote for him in 2020 in Georgia why they did not vote for him.

On Saturday, Trump doled out sound bites to his opponents about what he thinks of Georgia, its popular governor, and how he expects the state election board to overturn an election he might lose, which will be replayed on YouTube ads on every iPhone between the Fox Theater and Lake Lanier for the next 91 days.

Trump can't help himself when it comes to Atlanta, even now, when the state and his political future are at stake.

And Republican political professionals know this.

Trump has a political death wish in Georgia, wrote political messaging guru Frank Luntz, pointing out how Trump effectively told Republican voters not to participate in the January 2021 Senate runoffs because he claimed the Georgia election was rigged.

Attacking Brian Kemp, the popular governor who beat his Republican opponent by a margin of 70-30 in the primary, is pure nonsense. Republicans can't win if they're divided, and yet Trump continues to divide them.

Within hours, Republican leaders began making statements.

“My goal is to win in November and save our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats, without engaging in petty personal insults, attacking my Republican colleagues, or dwelling on the past,” Kemp wrote in a short statement on X. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of this.

Governor Kemp has a proven track record as a leader, a steadfast conservative, and an advocate for Georgia families,” said State Representative and Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives Jon Burns. “We will continue to work together to make Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Trump can't help himself when it comes to Atlanta, even now, when the state and his political future are on the line. Trump attacked the late Atlanta Congressman John Lewis in 2017, shortly after his inauguration, describing the city as crime-ridden.

It was comments like these that boosted Democratic turnout in 2020 and cost him the state.

Yet before his Atlanta surrender last year on racketeering and election interference charges, Trump had described Atlanta in similar terms. Murders and other violent crimes have reached levels never seen before, he wrote, claiming that Willis has allowed murders and other violent crimes to escalate MASSIVELY.

He wrote that Atlanta was experiencing a GIANT MURDER WAVE! and that Willis was overseeing one of the largest murder and violent crime DISASTERS in American history.

None of this was true. It was all infuriating, in a way that cost Trump dearly in the polls.

The state currently leans Republican and Trump, but Trump has 90 days to continue to screw things up, Erickson wrote.

